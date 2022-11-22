Futures market: The demand for safe-haven helped to strengthen the dollar, Lunxi plummeted 6.27%; the latest closing price was 21300, a decrease of 1425 US dollars from the previous transaction, a drop of 6.27%, the trading volume was 340 decreased by 52, and the open interest was 142.97 million, compared with the previous transaction The daily increase was 232; on the domestic front, Shanghai tin was weakly consolidated at night and continued to close down; the main contract 2212 closed at 177450 yuan / ton, down 3250 yuan, or 1.80%.

London Metal Exchange (LME) Lunxi inventory reported 3415 metric tons on November 21, a decrease of 0 tons from the previous trading day.

Yangtze River Tin Industry News: TodayHuxiThe futures opened lower across the board. The main month 2212 contract opened at 177360 and fell 3340. At 9:20, the Shanghai and tin main force 2212 contract reported 178660 and fell 2040; Shanghai and tin opened lower and moved higher, and the intraday decline slowed down, maintaining range shocks; LME Tin inventories remain unchanged, overseas premiums continue to remain stable, the window for imports is closed, and the window for profit reduction is closed. The output of domestic tin smelters increases, while downstream demand is weak and trading is light. Today, tin may drop slightly. Changjiang Nonferrous Metal Network www.ccmn.cn (please indicate the source for reprint)

