The pig sector, complicated to export, without a key input and with unfulfilled promises

Last April, Argentine exports of pork products reached 460.6 tons, of which 25 percent are pork meat and the rest by-products.

In May, that volume grew slightly. This is a significant increase compared to last year, when shipments were zero, but a significant drop compared to May 2021, when external sales of the pork sector were close to 3,000 tons.

“We are not competitive to export for the value of the dollar and despite the incentives of the Government, retroactive, no significant advances are seen in the medium term”, is the explanation that the consultant Juan Luis Uccelli gave in this regard in a recent report.

On the other hand, the sector analyst remarked that despite observing a drop in the volume of pork imported by Argentina, the 1,761 tons imported in May forced the departure of more than 5,200,000 dollars from the coffers of the Central Bank ” no practical sense.”

He also warned that where there are obstacles that could harm the future of the activity is in the importation of biological products such as immunocastrators, which are not manufactured in the country and which represent figures of less than 5% of pork imports.

“This demonstrates the total lack of common sense of the authorities of the Ministry of Commerce. Perhaps you have to resort to making complaints for poor performance as a public official to some authority, so that common sense may return to you, ”he warned.

broken promise

Meanwhile, the Argentine Pig Federation (FPA) issued a statement a few days ago in which it denounced that the compensation promised by the national government for the higher costs that the farms had to incur before the implementation of the different stages of the “dollar soybeans”, have not yet been paid.

On May 19, the Government distributed a list of more than 800 producers who would receive compensation of up to $30,000 per ton produced, with a total outlay of $724 million.

“For nine months only announcements of palliatives to the sector have been heard by the Ministry of Economy of the Nation that until now have not materialized,” they maintained from the entity.