Home Entertainment the plane crash in the Bijlmer — Hart Amsterdammuseum
Entertainment

the plane crash in the Bijlmer — Hart Amsterdammuseum

by admin
the plane crash in the Bijlmer — Hart Amsterdammuseum

On October 4, 1992 at 6.36 pm, the Bijlmer changed forever: at that moment an aircraft belonging to the Israeli company El Al crashed into the Groeneveen and Klein-Kruitberg flats. A profound event that many people still carry with them today. In the exhibition ’30 Years of the Bijlmer Air Disaster: Commemorating in Generations’, we examine the disaster and how it continues to affect today.

Bijlmer plane crash in AM aan de Amstel

Together with Imagine IC, the heritage institution based in Southeast, the Amsterdam Museum listened to Amsterdammers who wanted to talk about the disaster with the museum in various city conversations. The content of those conversations formed the basis of this exhibition; the exhibition is about the feeling that Amsterdammers have of the disaster, how they commemorate and the way in which different generations process this trauma together. An exhibition is also currently on display in Imagine IC: visitors can learn more about the disaster both in the center and in the neighbourhood.

Bijlmer air disaster drawings.jpg

Bijlmer air disaster drawings.jpg

The exhibition sketches an idea of ​​the disbelief, shock and sadness that many residents of the Bijlmer had to deal with. This is done through headlines from newspapers that appeared on October 5 – “Fire, death, chaos” and “Suddenly he flipped on his side and straight down” – and through conversations transcribed on canvas that the dispatchers of 112 had that evening . Drawings by primary school students from that time are also on display. The drawings provide insight into how children experienced this event. The teachers who at the time wanted children to process their trauma through drawing now look back.

Bijlmer plane crash tree that saw everything

Bijlmer plane crash tree that saw everything

In addition to two fragments of the cargo plane that were found and preserved by private individuals, there are also works of art about the Bijlmer air disaster. For example, artist Samuel Sarmiento (Venezuela, 1987) made the painting ‘The tree that saw everything – El arbol que lo vio todo’ as a tribute to the victims, and artist Fatric Bewong (Ghana, 1981) shows in a video installation how the disaster today it is commemorated within the communities. Both artists are affiliated with CBK Zuidoost, center for contemporary visual art from an intercultural, inclusive perspective. At the end of the exhibition rooms, all visitors are invited to create an embroidered patchwork of memories, based on the idea of ​​Tess van Zalinge.

The commemoration of the Bijlmer plane crash is on Thursday 4 October the atrium of the CEC building (Bijlmerdreef 1289, Amsterdam Zuidoost). The atrium is open from 4:30 pm. The memorial program begins at 5 p.m.

The exhibition ’30 Years of the Bijlmer Air Disaster: Commemorating in Generations’ can be seen until May 21 in the Amsterdam Museum aan de Amstel

See also  College Entrance Examination | Shandong Admissions Institute releases 10 tips for summer 2021 college entrance examination candidates_Exam

You may also like

4.1 Ways of communication: These artists are playing...

tribute to Stay True Sounds, by DJ Shock

Appreciation｜”Too Hot Quadrant” tour in Chengdu, singing for...

Swiss UBS takes over Credit Suisse

Shitstorm for Cathy Hummels: “Show off cheaply!” Presenter...

Millions of dislikes for “Arielle”: Disney star calls...

Bruce Willis with dementia: He should watch his...

“I want to lie next to the compost...

5 smart home products

Pink stairs are the protagonist of Steal the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy