Dye your hair yourself: This is the best way to achieve the new color

Dye your hair yourself: This is the best way to achieve the new color

3. Protect hands

Disposable gloves are indispensable. They protect against unnecessary skin contact with potentially allergenic substances. As a rule, the colors come with gloves. Often they turn out big. Better: Buy suitable disposable gloves and also have a spare pair ready.

4. Prevent stains

Paint splatters don’t bother old t-shirts and towels. Glasses wearers can wrap the temples in cling film. Some fat cream on the forehead and ears prevents skin discolouration. However, the cream should not get on the hairline. Wipe away splashes on tiles immediately.

5. Keep track of time

Use the mixed hair color immediately: start at the roots of the hair, then quickly work the lengths. Many swear by coloring brushes that distribute the color well. It’s easier when someone helps. Pay close attention to the information on exposure time and set an alarm clock.

6. Rinse thoroughly

Anyone who takes a shower afterwards and does not just bend over the edge of the bathtub will remove the dye from the scalp more thoroughly.

7. Maintain hair

Treatments and conditioners ensure that the outer cuticle layer of the hair, which was roughened during coloring, settles down again and the shock of hair shines. If possible, use a mild children’s shampoo for washing. Our test of special color protection shampoos showed that they usually do not succeed in preventing hair colors from fading.

