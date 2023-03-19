3. Protect hands Disposable gloves are indispensable. They protect against unnecessary skin contact with potentially allergenic substances. As a rule, the colors come with gloves. Often they turn out big. Better: Buy suitable disposable gloves and also have a spare pair ready.





4. Prevent stains Paint splatters don’t bother old t-shirts and towels. Glasses wearers can wrap the temples in cling film. Some fat cream on the forehead and ears prevents skin discolouration. However, the cream should not get on the hairline. Wipe away splashes on tiles immediately.

5. Keep track of time Use the mixed hair color immediately: start at the roots of the hair, then quickly work the lengths. Many swear by coloring brushes that distribute the color well. It’s easier when someone helps. Pay close attention to the information on exposure time and set an alarm clock.

6. Rinse thoroughly Anyone who takes a shower afterwards and does not just bend over the edge of the bathtub will remove the dye from the scalp more thoroughly.