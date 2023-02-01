Broccoli, for the uninitiated, is part of the Brassicaceae family also known as Cruciferae, or herbaceous plants that distinguish various climates and continents. In broccoli-based culinary preparations, the immature inflorescence is used. Broccoli is native to Asia Minor. From there they were brought to Italy and, already in Roman times, consumed and valued. In Italy they are grown especially in Puglia, Campania, Lazio and Marche.

Among the best known types, that of broccoli, whose production is widespread throughout central-southern Italy. Broccoli are precious allies of health at the table, due to their beneficial properties, nutritional values ​​and few contraindications. For many they are simple unappetizing vegetables, but for those who know them well, however, they are a very popular and nutritious dish because they are rich in important substances such as antioxidants that support heart health. Now let’s see all the situations in which broccoli is not a health companion.

Here are all the contraindications of broccoli: LIST. “Beyond belief”

1) The same substances that make cruciferous vegetables potential allies in the prevention of certain types of cancer can in fact overlap with the action of the thyroid. Fortunately, the goitrogenic action of several of these compounds is almost totally eliminated by cooking.

2) Those suffering from thyroid deficiency should pay attention to the excessive consumption of broccoli but more generally of cruciferous vegetables, avoiding eating them raw and always taking care to cook them for at least 10 minutes.

3) Among the side effects, the formation of intestinal gas and bloating can return, as this vegetable is very full of insoluble fibers, which can cause indigestion problems, especially if you suffer from gastritis or irritable colon.

4) If you are taking anticoagulants, it is important not to consume foods containing vitamin K, such as broccoli, because it plays an important role in blood clotting. In any case, you should contact your doctor for more useful information. Finally, for all those who, on the other hand, have no problems eating this precious food, our advice is to include it on the menu every week, also changing the way of cooking it or combining it with other foods.