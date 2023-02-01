Home Health Here are all the contraindications of broccoli: LIST. “Beyond belief”
Health

Here are all the contraindications of broccoli: LIST. “Beyond belief”

by admin
Here are all the contraindications of broccoli: LIST. “Beyond belief”

Broccoli, for the uninitiated, is part of the Brassicaceae family also known as Cruciferae, or herbaceous plants that distinguish various climates and continents. In broccoli-based culinary preparations, the immature inflorescence is used. Broccoli is native to Asia Minor. From there they were brought to Italy and, already in Roman times, consumed and valued. In Italy they are grown especially in Puglia, Campania, Lazio and Marche.

Among the best known types, that of broccoli, whose production is widespread throughout central-southern Italy. Broccoli are precious allies of health at the table, due to their beneficial properties, nutritional values ​​and few contraindications. For many they are simple unappetizing vegetables, but for those who know them well, however, they are a very popular and nutritious dish because they are rich in important substances such as antioxidants that support heart health. Now let’s see all the situations in which broccoli is not a health companion.

Here are all the contraindications of broccoli: LIST. “Beyond belief”

1) The same substances that make cruciferous vegetables potential allies in the prevention of certain types of cancer can in fact overlap with the action of the thyroid. Fortunately, the goitrogenic action of several of these compounds is almost totally eliminated by cooking.

2) Those suffering from thyroid deficiency should pay attention to the excessive consumption of broccoli but more generally of cruciferous vegetables, avoiding eating them raw and always taking care to cook them for at least 10 minutes.

3) Among the side effects, the formation of intestinal gas and bloating can return, as this vegetable is very full of insoluble fibers, which can cause indigestion problems, especially if you suffer from gastritis or irritable colon.

See also  the 10 worst foods for those suffering from this disease

4) If you are taking anticoagulants, it is important not to consume foods containing vitamin K, such as broccoli, because it plays an important role in blood clotting. In any case, you should contact your doctor for more useful information. Finally, for all those who, on the other hand, have no problems eating this precious food, our advice is to include it on the menu every week, also changing the way of cooking it or combining it with other foods.

You may also like

Here’s what happens if you eat an apple...

Here’s what happens to your body if you...

Pancreatic cancer, a girl’s scam. “I have 5...

sharp increase in cases. Symptoms include sore throat,...

Can broccoli be eaten raw? The answer will...

Stars are crazy about cryotherapy: here’s where to...

here’s what to do this time of year

Is eating too much red meat bad for...

11 cases of scabies at the Don Mori...

the training of the mechanics for the pit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy