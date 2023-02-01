Home News Farmers could receive a 20% refund on purchases of agricultural inputs
News

Farmers could receive a 20% refund on purchases of agricultural inputs

by admin

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development extended until Friday, March 31, 2023, the call for small producers to apply through the Fund for Access to Agricultural Inputs for the reimbursement of 20% on the purchase of agricultural inputs.

This announcement that benefits small producers of corn, plantain, rice, potato, cassava, sugar cane, onion, carrot, orange, tree tomato, banana, tomato, blackberry, mango, lemon, pineapple, yam, bean and strawberry; Also, it would allow the livestock sector to obtain poultry, swine, aquaculture, livestock and sheep-goat projects. In total, the National Government would allocate 80,000 million pesos, to favor around 120,000 peasants.

Photo: The Journal

Purchases can be made at any of the ten thousand commercial establishments authorized in the country. With the invoice they can start the registration on the platform that is on the Ministry’s page and attach the documents so that they can access this economic benefit. To know the points of sale or for more information, you can access https://bit.ly/3GgHyi4.

See also  Many places in Xiangfang District, Harbin City, Heilongjiang have been adjusted to medium and high risk areas

You may also like

Not all dogs will be able to travel...

‘Santa Marta more formal’, the fair that promotes...

Captured cable thief in Garzón, Huila

These are the cities of the country with...

Bahía Solano: they seized more than a ton...

Hebei will implement a smart education demonstration project:...

Metrocali could be liquidated and the MIO service...

Warning to governors and mayors about compliance in...

A total of 208,000 pieces of job information...

Government of Casanare rehabilitates important tertiary road in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy