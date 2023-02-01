The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development extended until Friday, March 31, 2023, the call for small producers to apply through the Fund for Access to Agricultural Inputs for the reimbursement of 20% on the purchase of agricultural inputs.

This announcement that benefits small producers of corn, plantain, rice, potato, cassava, sugar cane, onion, carrot, orange, tree tomato, banana, tomato, blackberry, mango, lemon, pineapple, yam, bean and strawberry; Also, it would allow the livestock sector to obtain poultry, swine, aquaculture, livestock and sheep-goat projects. In total, the National Government would allocate 80,000 million pesos, to favor around 120,000 peasants.

Purchases can be made at any of the ten thousand commercial establishments authorized in the country. With the invoice they can start the registration on the platform that is on the Ministry’s page and attach the documents so that they can access this economic benefit. To know the points of sale or for more information, you can access https://bit.ly/3GgHyi4.