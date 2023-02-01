Who else is above the RTX 4090? RTX 4090 Ti? Titan RTX Ada? It seems to have both.

From a list of imported and exported goods from India,NVIDIA has shipped a graphics card numbered “699-1G137”, which is an engineering sample card for testing purposes.

The four-slot giant prototype card exposed a few days ago has 699-1G137 printed on the IO baffle.

According to NVIDIA’s naming rules,This means that the PCB number of the corresponding graphics card is PG137, which is rumored to correspond to the Titan RTX Ada (rumored name).

In contrast, the RTX 4090 Ti PCB numbers are PG139 and PG136.

Another difference is that the cargo manifest statesThe video memory is 48GB GDDR6, not GDDR6X. It should be that Titan RTX Ada is a professional graphics card, which requires a large capacity of video memory rather than a high frequency.

In contrast, the RTX 4090 Ti is expected to continue to be equipped with 24GB GDDR6X like the RTX 4090.

In addition, the source saidRTX 4090 Ti has a maximum overall card power consumption (power consumption wall) of 600W with a single 16-pin power supply interface, while Titan RTX Ada is as high as 800W and requires two 16-pin power supplies.

As for when and whether the final RTX 4090 Ti and Titan RTX Ada will be released, it depends on the progress of the situation.