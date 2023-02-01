On the morning of this Wednesday, district authorities and private entities hold the ‘most formal Santa Marta’ fair in the San Juan de Dios Hospital with the purpose of promoting commercial competitiveness in the capital magdalenense.

The activity that will run until next Thursday, February 2, has the presence of the Chamber of Commerce, DIAN, District Health Secretariat, Fire Department, Planning Secretary, Sayco and Acinpro, Colombia Migration, National Navy, Metropolitan Police of Santa Marta and Military Gaula.

In interview with THE REPORTER, Diana Giraldo, director of the Historical Center Corporation, emphasized that “through the fair we seek businessmen and merchants from Santa Marta to carry out all the updating and procedures that they have pending for this year. All the entities that will be in charge of accompanying them and facilitating the processes so that they continue working for the city’s commerce are present here.

Diana Giraldo pointed out that “’Santa Marta more formal’ is a joint effort that we are doing so that all businessmen and merchants can find what they need in one place. With this initiative, we hope to continue in a competitive area to continue promoting the Historic Center of the city and thus have protected environments”.