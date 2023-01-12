Home News Mingzhi Primary School in Hebi City launched a volunteer service activity of “Writing Spring Festival couplets and sending blessings to welcome the New Year”- Chinadaily.com
Mingzhi Primary School in Hebi City launched a volunteer service activity of "Writing Spring Festival couplets and sending blessings to welcome the New Year"

Mingzhi Primary School in Hebi City launched a volunteer service activity of "Writing Spring Festival couplets and sending blessings to welcome the New Year"

“Celebrate the New Year and write Spring Festival couplets” is a traditional Chinese folk culture, a custom that symbolizes auspiciousness and expresses people’s yearning for a better life. Recently, teachers and student volunteers of Mingzhi Primary School in Hebi City, together with Bowen Community, carried out a volunteer service activity of “Writing Fragrant Hanmo to Welcome the New Year, Free Spring Festival Couplets to Send Blessings” at the Civilization Practice Station of the New Era.

The unique calligraphy at the event site attracted the crowd. The Spring Festival couplets written in different fonts won the love and attention of a large number of “fans”. While appreciating the charm of calligraphy, the masses rushed to invite volunteers to write a satisfactory Spring Festival couplet for themselves. Hope you have a new look in the new year.

Volunteers sent Spring Festival couplets full of blessings and a strong taste of the New Year to the hands of the masses, and joy immediately filled their faces. Everyone said: “In the past, most of the Spring Festival couplets posted at home during the Chinese New Year were bought at the street market. Today, we will hold an on-site volunteer service activity of ‘writing Spring Festival couplets and sending blessings’, and we will ask the teacher to help me write a pair of Spring Festival couplets to bring home my blessings.” Black characters on red paper, one horizontal and one vertical, one stroke and one stroke, write Auspiciousness and reunion are good wishes for the New Year. Between the pen and ink, the strong flavor of the year is revealed, which is passed down from generation to generation of Chinese traditional culture.

