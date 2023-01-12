A mole. A fox. A horse. A child. They star in an elegiac animated short that debuted on Apple TV+ on Christmas Day. Its value does not stop at that date. It’s a story for the winter. Delicate and suggestive. It comes from the illustrated book by Charlie Mackesy. Aimed at the little ones, it also fascinates adults. Talk about the courage that can be passed on. Of desperation to overcome every day. Of the strength to pursue the impossible. The short film animates the original illustrations with colorful hand-drawn drawings. Light strokes that do not mask. They reveal instead. With handcrafted, ancient, precious code. Under starry skies. Above expanses of snow. Along horizons quilted by the sun. And in the middle of woods which, thick as labyrinths, finally open up unexpected spaces of light. Looks that meet. Smiles that shine. Hope that is reborn like a flower in the frost.

The animated short, presented in collaboration with the BBC, is directed by Peter Baynton and Charlie Mackesy himself. It features the voices of Tom Hollander (the mole), Idris Elba (the fox), Gabriel Byrne (the horse) and the debutant (Jude Coward Nicoll (the child). The soundtrack is signed by Isobel Waller-Bridge and performed by BBC Concert Orchestra conducted by Geoff Alexander Charlie Mackesy himself addresses an ideal spectator to explain, in a touching message, the spirit of this miniature work of art: “Hello, I hope you are well. Some time ago I wrote a book… about a child, a mole, a fox and a horse. The child is alone, lost and full of questions. The mole is greedy and loves sweets. The fox is silent and distrustful because she has been hurt by life . The horse is the most powerful and gentlest thing they have ever seen. In the book, they travel together on an adventure surrounded by nature. We decided to make a film inspired by the book, in which the characters travel together in search of the boy’s home. I’ve never done one before…soul process tion of the characters and bringing them to life was an adventure I never imagined I’d be on. The wonderfully gifted people I’ve worked with have been kind and patient. But we finally made it and here it is. This is the little movie we made, we hope you like it. So, thanks for watching… Love, Charlie. Author, co-writer and co-director.

A singular and close-knit gang, made up of three animals and a child, sets out to fulfill the child’s dream of finding a home. “What is a house like?” the mole asks perplexed. “I don’t know,” the boy replies, “but I know I need to have one.” For Mackesy, the transition from his book to an animated narrative was a complex and poetic experience at the same time, it was emotional: «The journey of making the film ‘The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse’ with my team of very talented animation was magical. I never dreamed it could happen.” And instead it happened. “I really hope it brings a little joy, fun and comfort.” A whispered hymn to resilience. Not to give up in the face of difficulties. And rediscovering oneself unique even when one feels that one is not loved: «You bring things to this world that no one else can bring», the animals remind their friend. Clinging to him, they shelter him from storms. They nurture his confidence with gentle care. Without tiring, they stand by him. They make him feel strong even when he asks for help. Indeed, according to the sure affirmation of the fox, asking for help is a way to be strong, «it is not giving up, but refusing to give up».