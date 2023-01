For the moment there are no elements to speak of a greater risk of developing severe forms of Covid-19. As for diffusivity, however, there is some concern for the diffusion of the XBB1.5 variant of Sars-CoV-2. And it is also legitimate, if we consider that “Kraken” (this is the name given to the latest evolution of Omicron) seems to have further developed the ability to evade the immune protection guaranteed by vaccination or by a previous infection.