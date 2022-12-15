The plot is peaceful and the daily characters are vivid and vivid. “County Party Committee Compound” was very “bright” when it started broadcasting

Mei Xiaoge (second from left) went to work with her colleagues on the demolition problem before she had time to pack her luggage when she first took office.

The TV series “County Party Committee Compound” is being broadcast on CCTV, and Tencent Video is premiering on the entire network. This realistic work, which focuses on the daily work of the grassroots government, has seen its ratings skyrocket since its broadcast. The grass-roots county perspective created by the play has added a new dimension to the genre innovation of domestic TV dramas.

Noon Sunshine All-Star double “blessing”

“County Party Committee Compound” mainly tells the story of Mei Xiaoge (played by Hu Ge), the deputy secretary of the Guangming County Party Committee and the acting county magistrate, who took office as a new official. A story of constant effort. The play fictionalizes the location of Guangming County. From the perspective of Mei Xiaoge when he first took office, the demolition, environmental protection, financial and other issues faced by the local grassroots government are unfolded one by one by scattered point and line drawing, and a picture is drawn. A vivid grassroots group portrait.

“County Party Committee Compound” has only been on the air for one week, and its ratings on CCTV have reached 2.106%, ranking first in the ratings list of all-time TV dramas. The highest real-time ratings in the 34 city data peaked at 2.35%, the national network average Breaking through 1.75%, it also led the attention of Kuyun live broadcast for three consecutive days, creating a short-term peak data for TV ratings recently.

This kind of enthusiasm depends on the word-of-mouth of the Noon Sunshine team on the one hand, and on the other hand, the all-star lineup represented by Hu Ge, Wu Yue, Zhang Xincheng, Huang Lei, Li Guangjie, Liu Tao, Wang Xiao, Ren Chengwei, You Yongzhi, etc. .

The characters in the work scene are very down-to-earth

“County Party Committee Compound” did not use the high-plot and strong-conflict techniques of similar themes in the past, but chose to cut in a more peaceful and daily way. Mei Xiaoge and Lin Zhiwei, a grassroots staff member of the county party committee, assumed office on the same day. Mei Xiaoge had to face the difficult demolition problem on his first day in office. And through Lin Zhiwei’s perspective, the daily work of grassroots civil servants in the county town is also shown – there are not only ordinary civil servants who are busy with all their feet, but also middle-level cadres who are everywhere to fight fires and hold meetings at any time, and even rush to the scene of accidents anytime and anywhere members of the leadership team.

The play puts the plot on every ordinary grassroots civil servant, realistically showing their working status. Qiao Shengli, secretary of the Chengguan Town Party Committee played by Wang Xiao, not only has to collect medicines and pay fees for the injured demolition households, but also endures the revenge of the people who refuse to cooperate by piercing car tires and smashing glass. Counting down, this “unjust” secretary won the sympathy of many audiences.

The time node chosen for the story is 2015, which is the historical meeting point when our country began to implement the policy of monetization, resettlement and demolition. Through Mei Xiaoge’s daily work of the county party committee, the series reflects the challenges and opportunities faced by local administrative work at that time from a small perspective. From the resettlement of demolished households to the environmental protection of old factory areas, from the budding of the real estate economy to the self-seeking of poor counties, the seemingly trivial beginning of the show also reflects the historical path of economic development of local counties in China.

“Leading things with people” shows grassroots wisdom

Noon Sunshine is good at decomposing grand narratives and transforming them into plot stories that audiences love and accept, and using enough rich and vivid characters to interpret the theme. Like the previous “Mountain and Sea Love”, “County Party Committee Compound” is also good at “leading things with people”.

In the demolition dispute, every confrontation between the retired doctor Lao Qiu played by You Yongzhi and Mei Xiaoge is not only a dialogue between the government and the people, but also a touchstone for what kind of development concept Mei Xiaoge holds and how he will govern. Through the mouth of Lao Qiu, the story also raises the fundamental question that local officials must face when dealing with controversial issues-“Are leading cadres really thinking about the masses, and what is their ability to do things for the people?” Whether or not this question can be answered well is precisely the key to whether Mei Xiaoge can truly lead the people of Guangming County to a bright future.

This way of expressing things with people and reasoning with things is a solution found by “County Party Committee Compound” when it takes both theme leadership and story expression into account. It starts with the practical problems that the masses really care about, fully demonstrates the ruling wisdom of the contemporary grassroots government in solving the problems, and at the same time more comprehensively reveals the real work picture of the grassroots government staff. It has aroused great enthusiasm since its broadcast, and “County Party Committee Compound” has taken the first critical step in breaking through genres. (Reporter Li Xiazhi)