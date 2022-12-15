Source: China Securities Construction Investment Author: China Securities Construction Investment Futures

1、【Spot goods】: Jiangsu styrene market rose slightly, with the price at 8220-8300 yuan/ton. Styrene prices fluctuated and rose, mainly due to news of installations. The spot price has little follow-up, the basis difference is weak, and the market transactions continue to be weak. The final assessment is that the closing price of Jiangsu styrene is 8,220-8,300 yuan/ton, with a daily increase of 30 yuan/ton.

2、【raw material】: The inventory of pure Benzene in the East China main port is high, the spot resources are abundant, and the overall trading atmosphere is not active. As of the close, the negotiation range for pure benzene in East China was 6450-6500 yuan/ton, with a daily increase of 5 yuan/ton.

3、【Downstream】: ABS market sentiment is positive, and some prices have risen slightly. The PS market is in a narrow range, and the trading activity is average. The EPS market is in a narrow range, and some prices are slightly adjusted by 50-100 yuan/ton.

4、【View】: According to Zhuo Chuang, the inventory of styrene ports in East China rose by 4.94% week-on-week, and the inventory was at the low level of the five-year average; Regional destocking; pure benzene port warehouses increased by 17.6% week-on-week, and the inventory of pure benzene is at a high level of the five-year average. The rumor about the maintenance of a large-scale factory in East China on Wednesday became an opportunity to pull up. From the perspective of the styrene industry itself, there is no obvious main tone in the near future. The recovery of demand after the Spring Festival is still the main line of trading, and the investment is based on a strong shock treat.

