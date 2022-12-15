Source title: Beijing joins hands with Hong Kong to build a green silk road to promote international cooperation in the field of “double carbon”

Chinanews.com, Beijing, December 14th. Since the “Belt and Road” initiative was proposed 9 years ago, Beijing and Hong Kong have taken the initiative to integrate into the “Belt and Road” construction based on the needs of the country and their respective strengths, and the cooperation in investment, trade, science and technology, humanities and other fields has continued to deepen. On the 14th, the governments, chambers of commerce and enterprises of Beijing and Hong Kong conducted in-depth exchanges, focusing on the joint construction of the Green Silk Road, and discussed promoting the joint development of the “Belt and Road” international markets in areas such as energy conservation and environmental protection, clean energy, new energy and renewable energy. , to promote international two-way investment cooperation in green industries. On the 14th, the 25th Beijing-Hong Kong Economic Cooperation Seminar (hereinafter referred to as the “Beijing-Hong Kong Fair”) opened in Beijing, and at the same time set up a branch venue in Hong Kong. 9 special activities will be carried out in the large section. Lai Xianyu, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission, pointed out that green and low-carbon development is the proper meaning of the high-quality development of the “Belt and Road” initiative, and it is the leading role of the “Belt and Road Initiative” in connecting domestic and international markets and resources. An important manifestation of the role. Beijing and Hong Kong have their own characteristics and advantages in the field of climate change. The two places have the ability and responsibility to further work together to be the advocates and builders of the Green Silk Road. In-depth promotion of cooperation between Beijing and Hong Kong in the field of double carbon Hong Kong announced the “Hong Kong Climate Action Blueprint 2050” in October last year, focusing on four major carbon reduction strategies and measures: net-zero power generation, energy-saving and green buildings, green transportation, and national waste reduction. It is planned to invest 240 billion Hong Kong dollars in the next 15 to 20 years to promote a series of work on climate change and build Hong Kong into an internationally important green financial center and smart green technology center. Beijing strives to play an exemplary and leading role in the national double carbon action. Establish the city’s dual-carbon “1+N” policy system, “1” is the “Beijing Carbon Peak Implementation Plan”, “N” includes 20 sector-specific peak implementation plans and 10 guarantee plans, all of which will be released before next year. Among them, the “Implementation Plan” focuses on the critical period of the “14th Five-Year Plan” and “15th Five-Year Plan” for comprehensive green transformation, and proposes Beijing’s main goals and 7 aspects of increasing the proportion of non-fossil energy consumption, improving energy utilization efficiency, and reducing carbon dioxide emissions. There are 28 task measures. Lai Xianyu pointed out that Beijing’s “Implementation Plan” and Hong Kong’s “Blueprint” are programmatic documents to guide the region’s future double-carbon construction. The two sides should fully grasp the opportunities, give full play to the advantages of science and technology, talents, finance and internationalization of the two places, quickly occupy the commanding heights of low-carbon technology, and cultivate new economic growth points. He hoped that the two parties would carry out the following practical cooperation: In terms of cutting-edge and disruptive technological innovations in the low-carbon field, jointly develop technologies such as hydrogen energy, low-speed wind power, high-efficiency photovoltaics, advanced energy storage, and carbon capture and storage utilization, as well as the depth of digital technology and energy technology Integrate technology, promote technological innovation paradigm changes, and accelerate innovation breakthroughs; in terms of green finance, Beijing is actively undertaking the construction of a national voluntary emission reduction and other carbon trading centers, building a national-level green exchange for the world, and Hong Kong will build a green financial hub in the region As a goal, the two places have a broad space for cooperation in further enriching the green financial ecology; in terms of strategies to adapt to climate change, they can jointly study and promote the planning, design and construction of urban infrastructure, improve the ability to cope with extreme weather, and comprehensively enhance urban resilience; In-depth exploration and practice can also be carried out in terms of public participation and talent training. Especially in terms of technical cooperation, Beijing hopes to further share practical experience with Hong Kong. Build a green silk road platform to provide all-round services Coping with climate change is the common appeal of countries and regions co-constructing the “Belt and Road” and requires unified action. Lai Xianyu said that Beijing and Hong Kong should focus on the actual work of the “Belt and Road” countries and regions to address climate change, jointly advocate and build a green Silk Road platform, focusing on green energy, green infrastructure, green transportation, green finance, etc. Key areas, providing services in technology, capital, engineering, information, talents, standards, etc., making Beijing and Hong Kong a leader in promoting dual-carbon construction on the Green Silk Road, making the Green Silk Road platform a platform for dual-carbon information source. The functions of the Green Silk Road platform include low-carbon big data analysis, low-carbon technology exchanges and transfers, low-carbon industry exchanges and cooperation, talent training, joint research on hot issues, etc., and regularly publish white papers on the construction of the Green Silk Road, and organize international cooperation peaks in due course Forums, establishment of foreign exchange demonstration and promotion bases, etc., promote the two-way opening and integrated development of green and low-carbon industries along the “Belt and Road”, deepen cooperation in the fields of clean energy, new energy and renewable energy, strengthen international cooperation in green finance, and promote green and low-carbon Technological innovation, achievement transformation and industrial upgrading, using green and low-carbon technologies, products and knowledge information services as a bridge, provide active and effective support for coping with climate challenges, continue to promote international cooperation in the climate field, and pragmatically promote the deepening of the Green Silk Road Be realistic. At the event, the "Beijing Innovation Service Base for Promoting the Construction of the Green Silk Road" was established. Lai Xianyu pointed out that the base is a beneficial attempt to build a platform for the Green Silk Road. As a national initiative to promote the construction of the Green Silk Road and an innovative service brand in Beijing that plays a leading role in demonstration, it will effectively promote the green and low-carbon industry The two-way cooperation of "going out" and "bringing in" has been continuously deepened.

In-depth promotion of cooperation between Beijing and Hong Kong in the field of double carbon

Hong Kong announced the “Hong Kong Climate Action Blueprint 2050” in October last year, focusing on four major carbon reduction strategies and measures: net-zero power generation, energy-saving and green buildings, green transportation, and national waste reduction. It is planned to invest 240 billion Hong Kong dollars in the next 15 to 20 years to promote a series of work on climate change and build Hong Kong into an internationally important green financial center and smart green technology center.

Beijing strives to play an exemplary and leading role in the national double carbon action. Establish the city’s dual-carbon “1+N” policy system, “1” is the “Beijing Carbon Peak Implementation Plan”, “N” includes 20 sector-specific peak implementation plans and 10 guarantee plans, all of which will be released before next year. Among them, the “Implementation Plan” focuses on the critical period of the “14th Five-Year Plan” and “15th Five-Year Plan” for comprehensive green transformation, and proposes Beijing’s main goals and 7 aspects of increasing the proportion of non-fossil energy consumption, improving energy utilization efficiency, and reducing carbon dioxide emissions. There are 28 task measures.

Lai Xianyu pointed out that Beijing’s “Implementation Plan” and Hong Kong’s “Blueprint” are programmatic documents to guide the region’s future double-carbon construction. The two sides should fully grasp the opportunities, give full play to the advantages of science and technology, talents, finance and internationalization of the two places, quickly occupy the commanding heights of low-carbon technology, and cultivate new economic growth points.

He hoped that the two sides would carry out the following practical cooperation: In terms of cutting-edge and disruptive technological innovations in the low-carbon field, jointly develop technologies such as hydrogen energy, low-speed wind power, high-efficiency photovoltaics, advanced energy storage, and carbon capture and storage utilization, as well as the depth of digital technology and energy technology Integrate technology, promote technological innovation paradigm change, and accelerate innovation breakthroughs; in terms of green finance, Beijing is actively undertaking the construction of a national voluntary emission reduction and other carbon trading centers, building a national-level green exchange for the world, and Hong Kong will build a green financial hub in the region As a goal, the two places have a broad space for cooperation in further enriching the green financial ecology; in terms of strategies to adapt to climate change, they can jointly study and promote the planning, design and construction of urban infrastructure, improve the ability to deal with extreme weather, and comprehensively enhance urban resilience; In-depth exploration and practice can also be carried out in terms of public participation and talent training. Especially in terms of technical cooperation, Beijing hopes to further share practical experience with Hong Kong.

Build a green silk road platform to provide all-round services

Coping with climate change is the common appeal of countries and regions co-constructing the “Belt and Road” and requires unified action.

Lai Xianyu said that Beijing and Hong Kong should focus on the actual work of the “Belt and Road” countries and regions to address climate change, jointly advocate and build a green Silk Road platform, focusing on green energy, green infrastructure, green transportation, green finance, etc. Key areas, providing services in technology, capital, engineering, information, talents, standards, etc., making Beijing and Hong Kong a leader in promoting dual-carbon construction on the Green Silk Road, making the Green Silk Road platform a platform for dual-carbon information source.

The functions of the Green Silk Road platform include low-carbon big data analysis, low-carbon technology exchanges and transfers, low-carbon industry exchanges and cooperation, talent training, joint research on hot issues, etc., and regularly publish white papers on the construction of the Green Silk Road, and organize international cooperation peaks in due course Forums, establishment of foreign exchange demonstration and promotion bases, etc., promote the two-way opening and integrated development of green and low-carbon industries along the “Belt and Road”, deepen cooperation in the fields of clean energy, new energy and renewable energy, strengthen international cooperation in green finance, and promote green and low-carbon Technological innovation, achievement transformation and industrial upgrading, using green and low-carbon technologies, products and knowledge information services as a bridge, provide active and effective support for coping with climate challenges, continue to promote international cooperation in the climate field, and pragmatically promote the deepening of the Green Silk Road Be realistic.

At the event, the “Beijing Innovation Service Base for Promoting the Construction of the Green Silk Road” was established. Lai Xianyu pointed out that the base is a beneficial attempt to build a platform for the Green Silk Road. As a national initiative to promote the construction of the Green Silk Road and an innovative service brand in Beijing that plays a leading role in demonstration, it will effectively promote the green and low-carbon industry The two-way cooperation of “going out” and “bringing in” has been continuously deepened.