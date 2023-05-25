Home » The popular folklorist Daniel Toro, singer-songwriter of the classic “Zamba to forget” has died
Entertainment

The popular folklorist Daniel Toro, singer-songwriter of the classic “Zamba to forget” has died

by admin
The popular folklorist Daniel Toro, singer-songwriter of the classic “Zamba to forget” has died

The popular folkloric troubadour Daniel Toro, author of a large and renowned songbook whose maximum work is “Zamba para olvidar”, died at the age of 82 in a hospital in the province of Salta, where he had been hospitalized since last April 28 with a picture of pneumonia that could not be reversed.

Despite the fact that his professional career was decimated due to throat cancer, Toro signed more than a thousand works, including true classics from the Argentine and Spanish-American songbook that were capable of addressing both love and social issues.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT

You may also like

See also  Bela D Media releases Vocal Tools Enchantress Norwegian dialect vocal library for Kontakt

You may also like

The 35th anniversary tour of her debut, Lisa...

sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing...

“They increased our social work by more than...

spoke the man who was shot in a...

Liu Yaren with white hair appeared in court...

The rules of the game in the digital...

The suggestive tweet that Mauricio Macri published while...

“Despite the errors, mistakes and differences, this government...

Vidal’s explanation after his accidental publication on Twitter

the striking phrase of Cristina Kirchner in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy