The popular folklorist Daniel Toro, singer-songwriter of the classic “Zamba to forget” has died

The popular folkloric troubadour Daniel Toro, author of a large and renowned songbook whose maximum work is “Zamba para olvidar”, died at the age of 82 in a hospital in the province of Salta, where he had been hospitalized since last April 28 with a picture of pneumonia that could not be reversed.

Despite the fact that his professional career was decimated due to throat cancer, Toro signed more than a thousand works, including true classics from the Argentine and Spanish-American songbook that were capable of addressing both love and social issues.

