The high praise continues and Dapeng’s new work “Keep You Safe” premieres and Ma Li cooperates again after ten years

On March 6, the comedy film “Keep You Safe” directed by Dapeng held its premiere in Beijing. Director Dapeng, screenwriter Su Biao, chief producer Chen Zhixi, actors Li Xueqin, Wang Xun, Wang Shengdi, Ma Li, Song Qian, Pan Binlong, Ni Hongjie and Zhang Lin attended the appearance, interacted enthusiastically with the audience after the screening, and talked about the creative process.

Group photo

The movie “Keep You Safe” tells the story of Wei Ping’an, a down-and-out middle-aged man, who makes a living by selling cemeteries with live broadcasts. His client Han Lu was smeared by rumors after his death.

​Director Dapeng revealed that the reason for inspiring the creation of “Keep You Safe” was to see the sensational incident on the Internet that a woman picked up a courier and was rumored, “This incident also had a serious impact on the normal life of the person involved. , we are responsible (to focus on social issues).”

Mary

The film is about to be released, and Dapeng, the lead actor and director, is very nervous. His long-time friend Ma Li also encouraged Dapeng with words of “heart-to-heart”. She bluntly said that “Keep You Safe” reminded me of the situation in “Charlotte Annoyance” back then, “No one knew us at that time, The audience is also tap water, no one came to see this movie at the beginning, and then the box office went up, I believe word of mouth can explain everything.”

The two collaborated again after 10 years. Ma Li also revealed that she trusted Dapeng very much, “I didn’t even read the script. The director called me and asked me if I would come, so I came!”

Song Qian

“Keep You Safe” is Li Xueqin’s big screen debut, in which she plays Wei Ruyi, Wei Ping’an’s younger sister. When sharing on the spot, Li Xueqin said that she has full respect for every “Wei Ping’an” who is a hero in reality. Song Qian plays Han Lu in the film, “Although Han Lu is at the center of the vortex of rumors, she is also beauty itself, not only reaping the warmth from Wei Pingan, but also spreading kindness in her own way.” Song Qian said with emotion.

On the night of the premiere, many guests came to watch the movie, and they were full of praise for “Keep You Safe”. Li Shaohong, president of the China Film Directors Association and a famous director, said with a smile: “Today is like a comedy show that laughs from beginning to end. I also like the whole society’s special need for a positive energy movie with tears and emotions in laughter.” Director Dapeng Ning Hao, a long-time friend, commented that the film was smooth and pleasantly surprised.

It is reported that the movie “Keep You Safe” is directed by Dapeng, written by Su Biao and Dapeng, chief producer Chen Zhixi, starring Dapeng, Li Xueqin, Yin Zheng, Wang Xun, and Wang Shengdi. Qian and Bai Yu are invited to star, Jia Bing, Yang Di, Pan Binlong, Ni Hongjie starred, Qiao Shan, Yu Yang, Liu Jinshan, Cao Bingkun, Liang Chao make guest appearances, will be screened nationwide on March 8, and will be screened nationwide on March 10. Pre-sale is currently open.