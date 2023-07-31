the price after agreement with the IMF and the commitment to pay

write a title for this article

Alsea operated around 17 different brands in Mexico, Latin America and Europe. Among them Starbucks, Burger King, Dominos, Chilis, Italiannis and El Portón. (Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

If we talk about attractive returns, we can certainly include Alsea in the conversation, well, so far in 2023 its shares rose almost 60%and is among the companies with the highest increase in the year within the IPC index of the Mexican Stock Exchange.

That is to say, if we had invested $10,000 pesos in Alsea shares in January, today we could collect the return and have a total of $15,944 pesos, in just over six months. Not even in Cetes Directo would we earn that in half a year.

It looks like a winning stock, and invest now before another 50% return slips away. But not so fast, that’s not how the stock market works. First you have to see what is behind this return and then we see if it will follow the same path.

Alsea’s business

Alsea is an operator of restaurant brands, which means that, for example, although it does not own Starbucks, it has a contract to operate (distribute, market and manage) all the franchises that exist in certain regions globally, mainly in Mexico. .

Until the first quarter of 2023, Alsea operated around 17 different brands in Mexico, Latin America and Europe. brands like Starbucks, Burger King, Dominos, Chilis, Italiannis, El Portonamong other.

Starbucks coffee shop in Mexico City. (Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

During 2022, Alsea’s revenues were 68,831 million pesos, a growth of 34.8% compared to 2021, marking a record figure in revenue generation. In this way, the company registered 1,706.4 million pesos of net profit, likewise a historical record amount for the company.

The solid performance in generating income and profits is due to a positive management of brands with which it works, as well as the diversification of distribution channels through the implementation of home service.

However, the income and value of Alsea’s shares were greatly affected in 2020 by the covid-19 pandemicsince the closure of restaurants and shopping centers reduced the number of customers, however, consumption through digital channels was the support for the company.

Evolution on the Alsea stock market in recent years

Due to mobility restrictions due to the pandemic, Alsea’s shares reached a price of around 13 pesos on the Mexican Stock Exchange, after starting 2020 at around 53 pesos. The company’s titles on the stock market gradually improved their price as the vaccination process and reopening of shopping centers took place.

Although, in mid-2016, on June 8, Alsea’s shares registered a maximum of 71.15 pesos, at this moment, it is only 17.4% away from reaching that historical maximum. In 2016, its share price rose due to a positive restructuring carried out in 2015, the achievement of 3,000 open units and the acquisition of the Archies franchise in Colombia.

But, will Alsea’s shares be able to return to that maximum of 71.15 pesos per share?

Is Alsea a good investment or not?

The consensus of financial analysts recommends COMPRARconsidering a average price target of 54.17 pesos per share, but this means that Alsea’s shares have already exceeded that price, since it is listed at the close of July 10 at 58.77 pesos. Although, among the experts, the maximum target price is 65 pesos, which would imply an additional potential return of 10.6% by the end of the year.

In addition, the market multiples indicate that the value of Alsea’s shares is very high compared to the sector, both for price over profit and for its book value price, which translates into an increase in the company’s shares. , as well as a possible correction in the market until expectations are readjusted with the new scenario.

On March 31, the restaurant operator released its guide for 2023, anticipating the opening of between 250 and 290 new stores, projecting same-store sales growth of 14% to 17%, with revenues of more than 13%. . Additionally, they expect Ebitda to increase more than 10% (pre-IFRS16 +15%), which represents an Ebitda margin stabilized at 19.4%. We believe that the guidance is reasonable and adequate considering the international macroeconomic context.

In short, most experts consider that Alsea’s shares have already reached the price they should reach in 2023, and that a forward adjustment is possible in the short term. However, considering the company’s solid position in the consumer sector, with regional diversification and expansion plans, Alsea’s shares represent an attractive long-term investment.

Remember to approach a financial advisor who is certified by the AMIB and the BMV so that you have a clear guide when investing. This article is informative and does not represent an investment recommendation.

