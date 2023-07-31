the price after agreement with the IMF and the commitment to pay

The blue dollar presented a slight drop in its price when it opened the week at $549, after the announcement of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the commitment to pay US$2.7 billion to the organization through a combination of loans. This agreement, communicated on Friday, includes government intervention in the market to try to control the exchange rate gap.
On the other handthe MEP dollar shows an increase to $516.56, while the Cash with Settlement dollar (CCL) also advances to $548.76. The devaluation of the day stands at 0.32%, and the official price is set at $287.49.
Consequently, The savings dollar reaches a value of $503.11, just 24 hours after renewing the monthly quota for hoarding. For expenses abroad with debit and credit cards greater than US$300 per month per person, the Qatar dollar has a cost of $574.98, while the “Tourist” for expenses below that limit is valued at $503, eleven.
In additionthe wholesale dollar shows an advance to $275.30, while the Banco Nación’s price is $285.
The financial market remains attentive to economic measures and agreements with international organizations, since These factors have a direct impact on the value of the dollar and the economic stability of the country. With the slight drop in the blue dollar after the announcement of the agreement with the IMF and the payment of the due date, expectations were generated in the current context of economic crisis and exchange rate volatility.