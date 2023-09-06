Within a very short time Repentance establish themselves as real groove hopefuls. The quintet around current and former members of Soil, Them, Nonpoint and Stuck Mojo like it loud, oppressive and intense, bringing thrash and core elements into their massive sound. At the end of 2021 they realized their full potential for the first time with the EP “Volume I – Reborn”. „The Process Of Human Demise“ is a bit more oppressive and coarse, and can also come up with prominent guests.

This includes Milo Silvestro, who was only confirmed as the new singer of Fear Factory a few months ago. He spices up the already massive “Withered And Decayed” with a fervently sung chorus that brings thrash and core together. The frenzied guitar solo that follows suits the picture wonderfully. Also pleasing is “Reborn” with Trivium guitarist Corey Beaulieu. Right at the beginning there is a small solo, behind which lies an oversized steam hammer whose heaviness can hardly be put into appropriate words. Thanks to the appropriate guitar work, three and a half massive minutes are reminiscent of the band of the prominent guest, and that harmonizes surprisingly well with the usual repentance sound.

However, the quintet doesn’t need guests to land bull’s-eye after bull’s-eye. “All The Misery” sums up everything that defines her in about four minutes. The groove lets hearing and seeing pass by, in the main part epic qualities come through, the indicated clear vocals flirt not for the last time with Metalcore, and then it gets damn fast again. In contrast, “Venom Inside” falls straight into the house with the proverbial door and unleashes angry pressure waves. Repentance are obviously trying to overtake themselves here and are sprinting towards their demise. The almost melodic middle part of course fits into the picture. The title track is also entertaining, again taking up slightly epic approaches and at the same time sounding more massive than ever.

Just don’t let up, just don’t give in: On their second album, Repentance ignite one rocket after the other and hit the bull’s eye non-stop. Previous qualities are pushed to the extreme, the occasional epic insertions are also very good. “The Process Of Human Demise” is much more than ‘just’ the next groove grenade, but an entertaining work from start to finish, as biting as it is anthemic, oppressive as it is uplifting. Now at the latest there must be no getting past Repentance.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 01.09.2023

Available from: Noble Demon (Soulfood Music)

Website: repentanceband.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/WeAreRepentance

