KAMCO, Busan Oryun Information Industrial School vocational training facility maintenance support

by admin
▲ On the 5th at Oryun Information Industrial School in Busan, Lee Jong-guk, head of KAMCO’s business division (first from the left in the photo), is taking a commemorative photo with Kim Ji-soo, principal of Oryun Information Industrial School (second from the left in the photo). (Photo courtesy of KAMCO)

Korea Asset Management Corporation (KAMCO) announced on the 6th that it held a signboard hanging ceremony for the 3rd KAMCO Only Store at Oryun Information Industrial School in Busan to commemorate the successful renovation of the school’s vocational education facility.

Camco Only is a social contribution activity of Camco that supports the healthy growth of children and adolescents through facility renovation as part of the project to support children and adolescents subject to protection.

Through the Camco Only project, KAMCO installed air conditioners and heaters in vocational education classrooms so that students of Oryun Information Industrial School can receive vocational training in a pleasant environment. In addition, old blackboards were replaced with smart ones, and new furniture such as desks and chairs were purchased that fit the body type of children and adolescents.

To this end, KAMCO donated a total of 170 million won to the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education in June, including 100 million won for facility renovation and 70 million won for self-sufficiency support for employment and license acquisition.

Lee Jong-guk, head of KAMCO’s management division, Kim Ji-soo, principal of Oryun Information Industrial School, and Noh Hee-heon, green umbrella head of Busan region, attended the signboard hanging ceremony to congratulate the successful completion of the renovation project.

Lee Jong-guk, head of KAMCO’s management division, said, “I hope that children and adolescents subject to protection will work hard towards their future dreams in a pleasant environment.” will,” he said.

