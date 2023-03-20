The shock caused by the threat with a firearm suffered by a health team at the Eva Perón hospital, in the Las Violetas neighborhood, continues. “I thought it was going to trigger. I never lived something like this. It is not the first time that we have been in danger, but this time all limits have been crossed. We need more security,” she told FM Pulxo 95.1 the professional targeted by a subject with a 9 mm pistol, who claimed the assistance of her partner, who entered the health center with a shot to the leg and requested urgent attention.

The serious event happened in the early hours of Sunday west of the Capital. The woman said that the wounded man was being treated when her partner broke in. She “entered the shock room violently, kicking the door. She first spoke to the wounded man and asked him who had shot him. Then, she began to insult and that’s when he took a gun out of his clothes and pointed it near my head. I knelt down. I thought she was going to trigger ”, added the professional, who avoided giving her name and surname to avoid reprisals.

The case was denounced in Judicial Unit No. 21 and the District 4 Investigation Prosecutor’s Office, Turn 1, led by Ernesto de Aragón, intervened.

The Police indicated that personnel from the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations are committed to clarifying the violent episode. Films are analyzed.

The Province reported that the Secretary of Health, Sergio Metrebian, together with the director of hospitals in the Capital, Carlos Giordana, were present at the health center to talk with the security personnel, the head of nursing and the doctors on duty. It was indicated that the police authorities arranged for a uniformed officer to remain on duty at all times.