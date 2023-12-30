Home » The public transport ticket increases in Bariloche from Monday
by admin
Starting Monday, January 1, 2024, the urban passenger transport ticket in Bariloche will have a 35% increase and It will cost 270 pesos for the flat ratewith the exception of the Cerro Catedral and Airport lines, which have a higher price.

The increase is not linked to the national economic context and the removal of transportation subsidies announced by Javier Milei’s government, but is due to a scheduled increase in three sections that former mayor Gustavo Gennuso authorized at the end of November, a few weeks before leaving its management.

Today the ticket costs 200 pesos, with a rate that increased in December. The second tranche of the increase begins to take effect on January 1 with the value of 270 pesos and On February 1, the third increase is planned, which will leave the urban ticket at 320 pesos.

The lines most linked to tourism, which link the center with Cerro Catedral and the International Airport, will also have modifications starting Monday. The ticket of the lLine 72, which goes to the Airport, will go from 420 to 570 pesos. Line 55 that goes to hill will vary from 600 to 800 pesos per ticket.

Mayor Walter Cortés admitted his strong concern about the transportation situation with the announced reduction of subsidies, which could not only lead to a new increase in the rate but to more serious consequences such as the eventual withdrawal of the concessionaire company Mi Bus.

In the first week of government, the municipality indicated that there was a debt from national subsidies due to the province’s lack of performance that amounted to about 200 million pesos.

