The new Re.Crea consortium, founded last August by Dolce & Gabbana, MaxMara Fashion Group, Moncler Group, OTB Group, Prada Group, Ermenegildo Zegna Group, and coordinated by the Chamber will be presented on October 28th, during the Venice Sustainable Fashion Forum. Nazionale della Moda Italiana: the aim of Re.Crea is to manage the products of the textile and fashion sector at the end of their life and to promote the research and development of innovative recycling solutions.

The Consortium intends to respond promptly to the European directive on “Extended Producer Responsibility for Textile Waste (EPR: Extended Producer Responsibility)” and to the national implementation legislation on this issue, currently being defined and coordinated by the Ministry of Ecological Transition. .

The six founding companies of the Consortium have been able to work together to create a common and concrete project, each contributing with their own skills, and Re.Crea is now open to welcome other companies among the excellence of the fashion sector.

«I thank the brands that generously continue to work together on a crucial issue for our industry – declared Carlo Capasa, president of Cnmi and of the Re.Crea Consortium -. The management of the entire life of the products is a measure of the sense of responsibility that every producer must have from the moment he creates a garment. It is great that a message that will be central to the future of fashion comes from the great high quality brands associated with Cnmi. According to the “Italia del riciclo” report by Mite and Ispra, in 2021 the officially registered textile waste disposed of was approximately 480 thousand tons, of which 284 thousand tons are pre-consumption, therefore industrial waste from the textile supply chain, cutting and clothing waste. Those collected from urban waste, therefore post-consumption, were 146 thousand tons ».

Textile Italy confirms itself at the forefront in the recovery of its production waste, having brought forward the obligation to collect textile waste separately to 1 January 2022, as required by Legislative Decree no. 116/2020, while in Europe the same separate collection will become mandatory by 2025.