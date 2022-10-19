Original title: The reason why Selena and Hailey took a photo revealed that Bieber was very happy that they could live in peace

Selena Gomez and Hayley

Sohu Entertainment News Recently, the photo of Selena Gomez and Hailey caused heated discussions. People familiar with the matter revealed that the reason why they took these photos was to let everyone know that there is really no rift between the two. They’ve all let go, and they’re living their lives happily.” Another insider said Bieber was also very happy that they could let go completely and live in peace.

Bieber and Hailey

It is reported that Hailey is the current wife of Justin Bieber, and Selena has been with Bieber for many years.

Bieber and SelenaReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: