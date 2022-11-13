Home Entertainment The recovery of biofuels: “They can reduce emissions by 60% compared to gasoline engines”
The recovery of biofuels: “They can reduce emissions by 60% compared to gasoline engines”

The recovery of biofuels: “They can reduce emissions by 60% compared to gasoline engines”

ROME – Biofuels could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 60 percent. This is the conclusion reached by the Argonne National Laboratory of the United States Department of Energy (Doe) after a study to evaluate the economic and ecological potential of different biofuels, also in relation to their use with different types of engines. .

Biofuel has significant advantages over petroleum-based gasoline. “We are at the crossroads of great innovations in both engines and biofuels,” said Troy Hawkins, head of the Argonne group. “Our goal was to develop new biofuels blended with conventional fuels to improve engine performance.” In both studies, Argonne scientists collaborated with other national laboratories to identify promising fuels for different types of engines. Researchers considered costs, environmental impact and the potential for expansion into markets.

“Our results showed that many of the biofuels are competitive with the current cost of petroleum fuel,” say the researchers who also analyzed the environmental impact. A path life cycle analysis using Argonne’s Greet (Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy used in Technologies) model showed impressive results. Ten biofuels have the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent compared to petroleum-based gasoline. The studies – in the intentions of the authors – will offer guidance for stakeholders in selecting the biofuels and related engines that best meet their needs.

