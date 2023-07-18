The Road to Life: Interpreting the Choices and Struggles of a Generation

Title: Chen Xiao and Li Qin Star in TV Series “The Road to Life”, Premiering Tomorrow on Oriental TV Channel

Original title: Chen Xiao and Li Qin interpret the choices and struggles of a generation “The Road to Life” will be broadcast on Oriental TV Channel tomorrow night.

July 18, 2022 – The highly anticipated TV series “The Road to Life,” directed by Yan Jiangang and starring Chen Xiao and Li Qin, is set to premiere tomorrow night on Oriental TV Channel. The show, which also features Zhang Jiani, Wang Tianchen, Tang Zeng, and Lin Yongjian, centers around the ups and downs faced by young people from northern Shaanxi and explores the theme of perseverance in the face of adversity.

“The Road to Life” follows the journey of Gao Jialin (played by Chen Xiao), Liu Qiaozhen (played by Li Qin), Huang Yaping (played by Zhang Jiani), Gao Shuangxing (played by Wang Tianchen), and others as they navigate through crucial decisions and challenges in their lives. The story revolves around a generation of young individuals who refuse to surrender to their fates and instead choose to fight against societal expectations.

The plot showcases the hardships faced by Gao Jialin and his friends, who study diligently to change their destinies through the college entrance examination. Despite facing obstacles, Liu Qiaozhen remains determined and falls in love with the talented Gao Jialin. Huang Yaping, who is skilled in dancing, balances her exam preparation with taking care of her sick father.

Gao Jialin manages to pass the preliminary examination and receives praise from the county magistrate. However, his admission notice is abruptly halted by Gao Minglou (played by Lin Yongjian), the village committee director. This unexpected twist leaves Gao Jialin devastated but resilient. With the support of Qiaozhen and Master Deshun (played by Li Guangfu), Gao Jialin finds the strength to rebuild his life and pursue his literary ambitions.

“The Road to Life” aims to capture the essence of the loess land through the use of authentic settings. The main creative team invested nearly a year in recreating the scenes in Lu Yao’s hometown, Qingjian County, Shaanxi Province. The noodle shop run by Liu Qiaozhen’s family utilizes starch vermicelli, a local specialty that has been a staple in Qingjian County for generations.

The production team went to great lengths to recreate the 1980s atmosphere of “Kuanzhou County.” Art director Liu Yongqi meticulously brought the northern Shaanxi scenery to life, capturing the essence of the region in every detail. From small teacups to various types of cave dwellings, the attention to historical accuracy shines through. Styling designer Chen Minzheng ensured that the actors’ appearances accurately reflected the fashion trends of the 1980s.

In terms of performances, the cast delivers outstanding portrayals of their characters. Chen Xiao breaks away from his clean and handsome image to embody Gao Jialin, a character with a scholarly temperament. Li Qin impresses with her portrayal of Liu Qiaozhen, a simple and kind-hearted girl. Zhang Jiani showcases her talent as Huang Yaping, a passionate and determined individual. The ensemble cast, including Lin Yongjian, Liu Wei, and Li Guangfu, also delivers powerful performances, bringing depth and complexity to their respective roles.

“The Road to Life” promises to take viewers on an emotional journey filled with unexpected twists and inspiring moments. As the characters face new challenges and forge their own paths, audiences will witness the resilience and determination of this generation.

