The Road to the Grand Finale of Los 50: Fans to Determine Winner of $350,000 Cash Prize

Telemundo’s reality show Los 50 is reaching its grand finale, with the Lion having chosen 50 celebrities vying for a cash prize of up to $350,000. The power now lies in the hands of the fans, as they will decide the winner by voting for their favorite player. Voting began on Friday, September 22, after the semi-final and will continue until the live grand final on Monday, September 25. Fans can cast their votes on Los50Telemundo.com.

Los 50 has already made history with a record-breaking number of registrations. More than 126,000 fans have signed up for a chance to win the $50,000 prize and be the chosen fan. The first season of Los 50 will conclude with a special three-hour live broadcast on Monday, September 25, at 7pm Eastern/6pm Central/4pm Pacific. The renowned actress and presenter Jacqueline Bracamontes will be hosting the gala event.

During the grand finale, only one of the finalists will be crowned the winner and receive the cash prize. The event will be filled with surprises, including the presence of relatives of the finalists, eliminated competitors, and fans who correctly chose the famous finalists in Los 50 Zona Fans. The lucky fan who wins the $50,000 prize will be announced during the crowning moment.

As the reality show enters its last week, eliminations will take place daily, intensifying the competition and providing thrilling moments for viewers. Los 50 has an innovative format, with 50 renowned personalities living together on a ranch, disconnected from the outside world and engaging in a series of elimination challenges. Led by the Lion, the players have formed alliances and strategies over ten intense weeks to avoid elimination and win the grand prize.

Fans can catch the last week of Los 50 and the grand finale on Monday, September 25, through the Telemundo app, available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store, or by visiting Telemundo.com. Episodes will also be available on the streaming service Peacock the following day. Exclusive content from the competition can be found on www.los50telemundo.com, Telemundo.com, and the Telemundo Entretenimiento YouTube channel. Viewers are encouraged to join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter via @TelemundoRealities using the hashtag #LOS50.

Don’t miss the thrilling conclusion to Los 50 and find out who will be crowned the winner of the cash prize of up to $350,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

