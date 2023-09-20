Brazil and Cuba to Collaborate on Science, Technology, and Pharmaceutical Ventures

Brazil and Cuba to Execute Agreements in Science, Technology, and Pharmaceuticals

The Brazilian authorities have announced their intention to establish joint ventures with Cuba, focusing on the fields of science, technology, and pharmaceuticals. The agreements aim to encourage research into vaccines and medicines, particularly targeting diseases such as Alzheimer’s and diabetes.

Mrs. Nísia Trinidade, the Brazilian Minister of Health, unveiled the plans during a visit to Cuba last Friday. She emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation and highlighted that Brazil and Cuba had previously collaborated on medical projects. However, these efforts were halted in 2019 by former President Jair Bolsonaro and are now set to be resumed.

To facilitate the exchange between the two countries in the field of medicine, a committee will be established to coordinate and determine the necessary steps. Although the investment figure was not specified, both nations are expected to benefit from this collaboration. Brazil, for instance, can tap into the extensive medical expertise available in Cuba, while the Caribbean island could leverage Brazil’s industrial development.

In addition to the joint ventures in science and pharmaceuticals, another exchange initiative was proposed by Luciana Santos, the Brazilian Minister of Science and Technology. Santos suggested that Cuban specialists be trained in the operations of Brazil’s satellite observation system. This cooperation in satellite technology will enable better prevention of natural disasters and support agricultural activities in both countries.

The announcements by Minister Trinidade and Minister Santos were made during their participation in the Group of 77 plus China summit, held in Havana, Cuba. The summit took place on September 15 and 16 and was attended by international leaders. Cuba holds the current presidency of the Group of 77 plus China, an organization dedicated to promoting international economic cooperation among developing countries.

The execution of these agreements reflects a commitment to strengthen relations between Brazil and Cuba, particularly in the fields of science, technology, and healthcare. The collaboration is expected to yield significant advancements in medical research and technological development, benefiting both nations and their populations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

