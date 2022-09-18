Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, September 17 (Reporter Guo Dan Jiang Qiaomei) The super typhoon “Nanmadu” approached Kagoshima Prefecture in the Kyushu region of Japan on the evening of the 17th. A special typhoon warning, including Haiti, said it would be a “dangerous typhoon that has never been experienced before” in the Kyushu region.

The special typhoon warning is the highest level of warning issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency when the central pressure of the typhoon is predicted to be below 930 hPa and the maximum wind speed in the center exceeds 50 meters per second. The Meteorological Agency also predicted that the entire Kyushu region may usher in record high winds, heavy rain or storms, and a special heavy rain warning may be issued for the entire Kyushu region at that time, calling on the public to take evacuation measures as soon as possible.

At 21:00 local time on the 17th, “Nanmadu” moved northwestward at a speed of about 20 kilometers per hour from about 210 kilometers northeast of Japan’s South Daito Island. The central pressure of the typhoon is 910 hPa, the maximum wind speed near the center is 55 meters per second, and the maximum instantaneous wind speed is 75 meters per second.

On the evening of the 17th, there were power outages in parts of Kagoshima Prefecture. In terms of transportation, departure and arrival flights in the Kyushu area have been cancelled, and some Shinkansen lines to Kyushu have also been suspended.

That night, the Japanese government set up a “Residency Liaison Office” at the Prime Minister’s Residence Crisis Management Center, and four prefectures, Kagoshima, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, and Miyazaki, also set up disaster response headquarters. In addition, in order to prevent floods, Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has carried out early flood discharge for 61 reservoirs in Kyushu, Shikoku and other regions.

According to the forecast of the Japan Meteorological Agency, from the 17th to the 19th, from the Amami Island of Okinawa to the Shikoku region of Honshu, there may be a linear rain belt. After the 19th, the typhoon will move from southern Honshu to the Tohoku region of Japan, and the typhoon is expected to affect the whole of Japan.