the Roca casino did not respect the ban and was full of people

In these PASO 2023 elections, the electoral ban began 48 hours before the elections and with certain restrictions nationwide, both for the candidates and for the population. The established guidelines are intended to promote participation and transparency in the electoral act.

Among the restrictions, alcoholic beverages will not be sold from 8:00 p.m. on Saturday to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. Bars, nightclubs and restaurants will be able to open on Saturday, but they will have to stop selling alcohol after 8:00 p.m. and close their doors after 12:00 a.m. On Saturday night there will be no popular shows either outdoors or indoors. Nor can any type of public meeting be held even if it does not refer to the electoral act.

Despite this, the city’s casino, located at 300 Tronador Street, opened its doors on Saturday night as usual and after 00:30 it was still open to the public. Given the complaints of the neighbors, trade inspectors went to the place and verified the situation.

According to municipal sources that confirmed the fact, there were around a hundred people in the place making use of games of chance. The inspectors proceeded to inform those responsible for the premises of the violation of the electoral ban. They also intervened at Police Station 48, which showed up with troops to ensure that the eviction proceeds normally.

From the municipality they drew up the corresponding infraction certificate and the more than 100 people who were present there withdrew peacefully. The place was completely vacated around 1.30 in the morning approximately.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

