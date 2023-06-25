The search under the asphalt of the Emerenciano neighborhood was negative

With an intense operation involved, the search to find possible remains of Cecilia Strzyzoskithe young woman who has disappeared since June 2 in Chaco, under the asphalt in the Emerenciano neighborhood, gave negative resultsconfirmed legal sources.

The 80 meters of asphalt requisitioned this Saturday had aroused the interest of investigators, after residents of the sector ensured that the work wase had finished during the early hours of June 4days days after Cecilia’s disappearance.

With this information, the Court ordered procedures with specialized equipment to determine if under the asphalt layer traces were found corresponding to the young woman from Chaco.

Instead, they specified from the investigation, they used a method of georadar, with the aim of locating objects, structures or cavities below ground level. Along with this device, personnel from the National Gendarmerie brought dogs trained to detect human remains.

However, despite efforts, the results were negative and no elements of interest were found for the cause, although it was clarified that all the information collected will be transferred to a software and analyzed in depth.

Femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski: they found new key material in the Sena house

The investigation into the disappearance and presumed femicide of Cecilia Stzyzowski It continues to advance and this Saturday, judicial sources confirmed that the expert reports on the Sena family’s house in the city of Resistencia they tested positivewhen finding remains of a burnt backpack, plus cell phones and blades to slaughter animals, which were kidnapped by Justice.

The elements of interest for the cause were located in the house located at 1460 San María de Oro street, in the capital of Chaco, where the social leaders lived Emerenciano Seine y Marcela Acunaboth arrested as co-authors of the young woman’s crime.

The investigations began in the sector of the construction yard, and it was there precisely where remains of a burned backpack were foundwhich immediately went under guard.

In one of the rooms, in turn, they found cell phones and knives to slaughter animalselements that the researchers assured they were not registered in the first of the raidsjust started the case.





