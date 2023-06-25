Home » Traveling by electric is convenient, that’s why…
Technology

Traveling by electric is convenient, that’s why…

by admin
Traveling by electric is convenient, that’s why…

L’estate is upon us and many tourists choose to travel by electric. Almost the 70 percent of the more than 14,000 interviewed in a study by Elementenergy would rather drive an electric car than a combustion engine one if access to the charging infrastructure was easy.

That’s why traveling by electric is convenient, source DepositPhotos

Con around 500 stations and 2400 charging points in 24 European countriesi, IONITY currently offers one of the largest and most efficient high power charging (HPC) networks in Europe. The ultra-fast charging network is constantly expanding: new areas, additional charging points, photovoltaic shelters and services such as shops and restaurants that optimize the charging experience. And innovations like Plug & Charge make long-haul journeys with electric cars easier than ever.

Excellent coverage of the most popular destinations for the summer

Buy with Revolut, your online account directly from your home. Find out more.

As a European charging network, IONITY already covers popular tourist destinations such as France, Italy, Germany and Spain. With a total of 123 active charging stations and 576 charging points, France leads the way in terms of fast charging infrastructure. In Germany, the most popular charging stations have been upgraded, with the addition of new charging points. In Italy thanks to the new stations IONITY of Affi and central Italyit is now possible for the first time to reach the most popular tourist destinations on the lakes, on the Adriatic coast and in the south by electric car, from Naples to Sicily.

See also  US researchers are developing a biobattery with a 100-year shelf life

For all those travelers who intend to top up more than twice on IONITY during their trip, the new subscription fee could be worth it IONITY PASSPORT. The subscription combines a low monthly fee with a fixed discount per kWh and can be canceled at any time with one month’s notice. The IONITY PASSPORT can be easily booked on the IONITY smartphone app. The top-up prices can be displayed transparently on the IONITY website and app.

That’s why traveling by electric is convenient, source DepositPhotos

Planning can make all the difference during peak season

In the summer months of July e August, IONITY to see triple the number of charging sessions per day compared to the other months of the year. But on weekdays and off-peak hours, early in the morning or late in the evening, there tends to be less traffic at the charging stations. That’s why careful route planning could prove important in optimizing travel times.

This also includes optimizing the charging start process to quickly continue your journey. Charging can be started via the app for smartphone IONITY or through the RFID Card previously requested. In any case it is important to authenticate yourself and save the credit or debit card details for the payment in the respective profile before departure, if possible.

By far the fastest and most convenient way to recharge the battery is with the Plug & Charge: IONITY is one of the first charging operators in Europe to offer Plug & Charge technology. Once the connector is inserted into the car socket, the vehicle automatically authenticates itself at the charging station and carries out the charging and payment process. The prerequisite for this method is that the vehicle is equipped with Plug & Charge technology and that the feature is activated. Activation can be done via update or by the dealer.

See also  The car-machine software war begins! Google launches more YouTube features, including racing games - CARTURE

Offer NIU Electric Scooter for Adults, Power 300W,… 【Power and intelligence】 The NIU KQi2 Pro electric scooter is equipped with a nominal 300W motor that allows…【Comfort and safety】 The new 10” tubeless tires guarantee excellent cushioning. The double…【Cut-to-edge innovations】The KQi2 Pro electric scooter is the first to mount a new drum brake with volume…

You may also like

Apple Vision Pro has a special travel mode...

More than just Germany: 49-euro ticket is to...

How do web apps work on macOS Sonoma?...

Apple releases visionOS SDK | iThome

Greentech 3D-printed building reduces weight of concrete walls...

Bethesda exec confirms Indiana Jones was originally scheduled...

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Checking out the first...

Built-in Win11 OS, support wireless projection BenQ EH620...

That changes for smartphone users

B1NARY – Ep. 39: Close Encounters…

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy