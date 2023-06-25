Home » Inter, Thuram for Dzeko is a deal even in the budget: the figures | First page
Inter, Thuram for Dzeko is a deal even in the budget: the figures

Inter, Thuram for Dzeko is a deal even in the budget: the figures

Younger, better paid… but not heavier on the budget: is it ever possible? Yes, thanks to that standard called Growth Decree and which has been in force since 2019: in practice, for players who earn more than one million euros a year, who are over 20 years old and who move to Italy for at least two years after at least two years abroad, companies benefit from a 50% cut in gross salary. Translated: if a player like Thuram stays in Italy for two years or more, his net salary (6.5 million euros) will not change, while the gross, i.e. the figure inclusive of taxation, will not amount to approximately double as usual, but to the net value plus half of it. In this case, 3.25. Total: 9.75 million euros (approximate figure).

COMPARISON WITH DZEKO – Edin Dzekowho will essentially be replaced by Thuram in the Nerazzurri squad, he perceived 5 million euros per season for two years. The taxation of him, since he came from Rome, did not benefit from the Growth Decree, and therefore gross Inter paid almost 20 million for the two-year contract. It is therefore easy to understand how the company of Ausilio and Marotta has scored a sustainable and intelligent blow: a 26-year-old for a 37-year-old without affecting the amount of wages and above all without paying anything for the price tag. Now it’s up to the son of art to at least keep up with the performance of the Swan of Sarajevo even on the green rectangle…

