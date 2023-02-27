On February 27, 2021, actor Wu Mengda passed away at Hong Kong Union Hospital due to liver cancer, and it has been two years since then. In order to express their commemoration of Mr. Wu Mengda, netizens have posted on social media to mourn Mr. Wu Mengda.

“Although it has been two years since I left, I still feel that he is here, always there”, “Master Xing’s golden supporting role”, “The second anniversary of Wu Mengda’s death, time flies, and in a blink of an eye, it will be the second anniversary of Uncle Da’s departure from us, miss him Forever Uncle Da, the memory of youth, I hope there will be no pain in heaven.” “It’s so fast, why is it the second anniversary, it feels like it hasn’t been long”…

According to the discussion of netizens, the most important thing to express is two points, one is the nostalgia for Uncle Da; the other is the feeling that time flies, before you know it, two years have passed, then, before you know it How much time has passed by us!

The related topic “the second anniversary of Wu Mengda’s death” also rushed to the hot search list because of the condolences of netizens, allowing more netizens to see that Uncle Da, who once brought us joy, has left us for two full years.

The official account of the movie “The Wandering Earth” also changed its avatar to a black and white photo in memory of Uncle Da.

In addition, Guo Fan, the director of the movie “The Wandering Earth”, also posted a picture on his personal social account to mourn Uncle Da. In the picture, there is a sentence “Four years are the most permanent stars. Today, I miss you very much.”

Actor Wang Zhi reposted Guo Fan’s mourning content, and commemorated: “I miss you…”

Wu Mengda has participated in too many classic works in his life, especially when he cooperated with Stephen Chow, every film is a classic, “Shaolin Football”, “The King of Comedy”, “God of Cookery”, “A Westward Journey”, “Play Back to School”, ” Wu Zhuangyuan Su Qier” and so on, the combination with Zhou Xingchi is also called the “golden partner”. However, there is no Wu Mengda in the world anymore, and we can only miss the joy he once brought us through the film and television dramas he participated in.

Finally, on the second anniversary, “May there be no sickness in heaven” to mourn Uncle Da.