The second season of “Wheel of Time” releases stills and is scheduled to start broadcasting in September|Wheel of Time_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Wheel of Time”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on May 29th, according to foreign media reports, the stills of the second season of “Wheel of Time”, an adaptation of the classic fantasy novel, were released and scheduled to start broadcasting on September 1st on Amazon.

Released in 2021, the show has been renewed for a third season, with Rosamund Pike as Aes Sedai Moiraine, Daniel Henney as Lane, Lord of the Seven Towers, Madeleine Madden (“Picnic on the Cliff”), Josh A. Stradowski (“Best Friends”), Marcus Rutherford (“Obey”), Barney Harris (“Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk”), Zoë Robins (“Dino Rangers: Steel Ninja”) and others also starred, and Rave Judkins (“Agents of SHIELD” and “Hemlock Grove”) served as the main creator.

Based on Robert Jordan’s classic series of fantasy novels, it tells the story of a vast and complex world in which only certain women have access to magic. Rosamund Pike stars as Moiraine, the mighty Aes Sedai, who arrives in Twin Rivers on a world-crossing adventure with five young men and women, one of whom is the prophesied “Dragon Reborn” who could save or destroy all of humanity.

《wheel of time“novelKnown for the intricate details of its fictional world, the detailed scale of planning, and the complex relationships between characters in the book, whether they interact individually or individually, and lifelike complex relationships, there are currently 14 in the series and a prequel.Among them, 8-11 more successively becamenew york times bestseller listnumber one.onlineMUDThe game “The Wheel of Time MUD” WoTMUD is the first game authorized by this series of novels, and related games on different platforms have also been derived one after another, including the wheel of time released by Atari on personal computers and the game released by Wizards of the Coast. Published a tabletop role-playing game based on the d20 rules.

Robert Jordan originally planned to write 12 books, but he died after finishing the 11th book, leaving behind many notes and audio materials.With permission from Jordan’s widow, by fantasy writersBrandon Sandersoncontinued writing,Sony Pictures EntertainmentandAmazon Studiosput this noveladapted into a TV seriespremiering in 2021.

