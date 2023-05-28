Mondo Nordic Walking, an open-air gym

Mondo Nordic Walkinga subsidiary of the CSI Committee of Carpiwas born in 2015 for the diffusion of the sporting activity of Nordic Walking, a practice which, if followed consistently, allows to achieve excellent results for a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle.

“Immerse yourself in nature – says the Carpigiana Maria Giulia Morafederal instructor of the Italian Nordic Walking School as well as CSI Nordic Walking Technical Coordinator – it is the ideal condition for the well-being of the whole body, the greenery, the perfumes, the air and the feeling of freedom push us to plan our activities outside the city routes”.

A real open-air gym: “just like in the gym – continues Maria Giulia Mora – we have weekly workouts that consist of a series of exercises, from warming up to guided walking from 5 to 7 km, ending with stretching exercises”.

Nordic Walking is within everyone’s reach but it is not as simple as it seems “for this reason there is always an instructor present who transmits the knowledge necessary to be able to manage the sticks, drawing all the advantages and benefits from them at any age”.