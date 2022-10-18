Home Entertainment The sequel to the disaster film “Tornado” will start shooting next spring – Movie – cnBeta.COM
The sequel to the disaster film "Tornado" will start shooting next spring

The sequel to the disaster film "Tornado" will start shooting next spring

According to foreign media reports, the sequel to the disaster film “Tornado” planned by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will start shooting next spring, with “The Revenant” screenwriter Mark Smith writing the script and Steven Spielberg as the producer. It was reported earlier that Top Gun 2 director Joseph Kosinski is directing, but he is busy working on an F1 racing film with Brad Pitt and a new director is being sought.

It is reported that “Free Rock Climbing” director duo Elizabeth Chai Vasahui and Jin Guowei, “Predator: Prey” director Dan Trachtenberg and “Bumblebee” director Taravis Knight are among the candidates. in the list.

The original film, released in 1996, starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as a couple on the brink of divorce who chase a tornado for research. The sequel will focus on Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton’s daughter. Helen Hunt is expected to return, but Bill Paxton died a few years earlier and will unfortunately not be there.

“Tornado” is a representative of disaster films in the 1990s. The behind-the-scenes lineup is very strong. Director Jane de Bont has directed “Speed ​​of Life”, screenwriter Michael Crichton is the original author of “Jurassic Park”, and the producer is The famous Steven Spielberg. The film invested 92 million US dollars, and the global box office was 494 million US dollars, which was better than similar works such as “Global Storm”, “Fearless of the Storm” and “Hurricane” in recent years.

