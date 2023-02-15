The Shanghai Opera movie “Daughter of Dunhuang” is set to be released on March 8. Mao Shanyu will play Fan Jinshi to show the style of the times with the power of womenFly into the homes of ordinary people

Directed by Teng Junjie and starring Mao Shanyu, the Shanghai opera live-action movie “Daughter of Dunhuang” is scheduled to be screened nationwide on “3.8 International Women’s Day”. Last year, “Daughter of Dunhuang” won the 35th China Film Golden Rooster Award for Best Opera Film, the 2022 China-US Film Festival’s Best Annual Opera Film, and the Fifth Chinese Opera Film Excellent Opera Film Awards. In the natural fusion of exquisite Shanghai opera and movies, the film artistically shows Mr. Fan Jinshi’s journey of sticking to the desert for more than 50 years. Mao Shanyu also devoted ten years to creating and rehearsing the play, and finally produced the stage play “Daughter of Dunhuang”, which was adapted to the screen based on the stage play. From Fan Jinshi in life to Mao Shanyu on the stage and screen, they will show the world the elegance and tenacity of women of the era on the occasion of Women’s Day.

Caption: The official stills of the movie “Daughter of Dunhuang”

The Shanghai opera movie “Daughter of Dunhuang” shows the Dunhuang people represented by Mr. Fan Jinshi, who use generation after generation to protect the splendid Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes civilization, and develop “Digital Dunhuang” in combination with the development of the digital age, so that Dunhuang culture can be on the world stage spread. In terms of narration, the film depicts a group of intellectuals in an era in the way of flashbacks, which makes the “Mogao spirit” of “stick to the desert, be brave to take responsibility, be willing to contribute, and forge ahead” to move people’s hearts.

In the newly released main poster of the movie, Fan Jinshi, played by Mao Shanyu, has white hair and white hair, but her back is still determined. She holds a flashlight to illuminate the meditation Buddha in Cave 259 of Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang. The contrast between light and dark presents a transcendent and wonderful realm. It can also be seen in the poster that Fan Jinshi, Chang Shuhong, Duan Wenjie and other seniors who have dedicated their lives to Dunhuang culture lean back against the desert, or stare at the camera with firm eyes, or look into the distance with blazing eyes. The story of cultural protection is slowly flowing in the Gobi desert.

Many people know the story of Fan Jinshi. She grew up in Shanghai and studied at Peking University. Faced with the choice between Beijing and Shanghai, she was in her prime with a sincere heart and plunged into the Gobi desert. The wind and sand have been grinding for more than half a century. China Central Radio and Television’s “Moving China 2019 Person of the Year” column wrote in the award speech to Fan Jinshi: “Give up half your life to the vast desert. From the famous lake to the Mogao Grottoes, hold on to the fire of the predecessors and open up the road to tomorrow. Not everyone can withstand the wind and sand of half a century. A love, a hole in the painting, a cultural journey, from youth to gray hair. The place where the heart returns is Dunhuang.”

Caption: The official stills of the movie “Daughter of Dunhuang”

With the joint efforts of the main creative team, the stage play “Daughter of Dunhuang” has become a classic after ten years of hard work. Based on the stage play, they spent two years polishing it into a movie. Mao Shanyu led the leading roles of Qian Sijian, Ling Yuegang, Wu Zhengguang, etc., as well as the film adaptation of Jiang Dongmin and the music singer Ru Jinshan. Inheriting the tradition of Shanghai opera, Complying with the needs of the times, it expands the development space of modern Shanghai opera by combining tradition and modernity in diversified forms. It also tells the audience that Shanghai opera not only has the delicate emotions in daily life, but also can convey the grand and broad feelings of family and country. Fan Jinshi has guarded the desert all his life, and Mao Shanyu has been with Shanghai Opera for decades. The two women have contributed to the cultural cause of our country in different fields and at different times. The spirit of struggle inspires young people to learn and progress, and to continue to struggle.

The movie “Daughter of Dunhuang” is directed by Teng Junjie. Previously, he directed the 3D panoramic sound Peking opera film “Zhenguan Shengshi” and “Farewell My Concubine”, and the 8K panoramic sound opera movie “The Dawns Here Are Quiet” have won many awards. The Shanghai Opera movie “Daughter of Dunhuang” is produced by Shanghai Shanghai Theater, Dunhuang Research Institute, Shanghai Radio and Television Station, and Shanghai New Culture Film Co., Ltd.(Xinmin Evening News reporter Wu Xiang)