On February 14th, a company called 3dfx Interactive released the first-generation Voodoo Graphics graphics card 27 years ago, and it also set off an independent 3D graphics card revolution in “Quake” (GLQuake).

At the beginning, the EDO DRAM of this generation of Voodoo Graphics cards was only 4MB. Recently, a YouTuber named Bits und Bolts successfully upgraded the Maxi Gamer3D card to 6MB through MOD modification!

Voodoo Graphic’s original working method: it consists of a texture mapping unit and a “frame buffer interface”, both of which are independent chips. Both processors have 64bit RAM interfaces. Connections: usually connected to a 50MHz synchronous The running 2MB RAM generally provides a 128bit memory bus for the card in theory. In reality, efficiency depends on balanced utilization of the two processors, so the two RAM banks are effectively separated.

The anchor created a custom PCB online, soldered the RAM slots, and cleaned the internal debris, and then installed it correctly. The final product is still a standalone card. Simply snap its card on top of the existing RAM, connect a cable to the TMU, and a 6MB Voodoo graphics card appears in the world.

Gaming test performance improved by 15% over the 4MB card.

Bits und Bolts also said at the end that he plans to create a second card to transform and upgrade RAM, and interested netizens can continue to visit.