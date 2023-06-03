The shock of May: the 10 best-selling electric cars in Italy. The price list and autonomy

ROME – The positive trend continues for the car market in Italy which recorded a 23.1% growth in May with 149,411 registrations, also recording a slight increase in requests for electric cars. In fact, during the month 6,213 cars with zero-emission plugs were registered, compared to 4,476 in 2022, for an increase of 38.8% and a share of the total number plates of 4.1%. While the cumulative growth since January was 41.1% with 26,667 units (3.7% share) which bode well for an upward trend in the category also in the months to come. So let’s see what were the 10 most popular electric cars in May in our country.

1. TESLA MODEL Y – 727 units







The scepter of the category belongs to the Tesla Model Y which convinced 727 customers and gained further acclaim compared to April closed with 480 units. The medium-sized American electric SUV, on sale here with a price list starting at 46,990 euros, is available in various 2- and 4-wheel drive versions. The top of the Performance range boasts up to 514 km of autonomy, as well as a top speed of 250 per hour and a sprint from 0 to 100 in just 3.7 seconds.

2. TESLA MODEL 3 – 661 units







On the second step of the podium in the top ten we find another Tesla with 661 units. This is the Model 3, equipped depending on the version with a 53 or 79 kWh battery for a range of up to 602 km. Like the Model Y, she too offers performance beyond the norm which translates into the top version in a top speed of 261 per hour and acceleration from 0 to 100 in 3.3 seconds. The price list starts from 42,470.

3. FIAT 500 – 516 units







The third place in the standings is occupied by the Fiat 500 which has registered 516 units. The Lingotto best seller can use various 70 and 87 kW (95/118 HP) powertrains, as well as 23.7 or 42 kWh batteries. The best-performing versions boast a range of up to 331 km and a top speed of 150 km/h, reaching 100 in 9 seconds. To have it in the entry level sedan model you need 29,950 euros, while the 3+1 version (with the third door) starts at 31,950 euros and the top-of-the-range convertible costs 37,650 euros.

4. SMART EQ FORTWO – 390 units







More in demand than ever, perhaps also given the announced production exit in mid-2024 which sparked a race to grab it, the Smart EQ Fortwo was the fourth most registered electric car in Italy in May with 390 units. Inside its Lilliputian body it houses a 60 kW (82 HP) zero-emission engine, powered by an 18 kWh battery which allows it to travel without stopping for 133 km. It can reach 130 km per hour and costs 25,210 euros in the basic version.

5 OPEL CORSA-E – 366 units







With 366 units, the Opel Corsa-e is positioned in the middle of the table. The Rüsselsheim sedan travels up to 350 km thanks to a 50 kW battery pack and reaches a top speed of 150 km/h, driven by a powertrain of 100 kW (136 HP). The price list of the German starts at 35,700 euros and is also available in the GS version characterized by a sporty set-up including features such as 16″ alloy wheels and wraparound front seats.

6. MG MG4 – 347 units







Recently on the roads, the MG MG4 has already won the hearts of many motorists oriented towards green mobility and won 347 customers in May who rightfully earn it sixth place in the top ten cars with plugs. Equipped with a choice of 125 or 150 kW (170/204 HP) powertrain with 51 or 64 kWh batteries, it offers up to 450 km of autonomy and reaches a top speed of 160 km/h in the most performing version, almost 100 in 7.7 seconds. Prices start at 30,790 euros

7. PEUGEOT 2008 – 233 units







Seventh classified, with 233 units, is the Peugeot 2008 on sale with a price list starting from 38,600 euros. To equip the French in its zero-emission electric guise there are powertrains of 100 or 115 kW (136/156 HP), powered by a 50 kW/h battery and 406 km of autonomy. They allow it to reach a top speed of 150 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 in 9.1 seconds.

8. PEUGEOT e-208 – 180 units







Eighth position for another Peugeot: the e-208 sold in 180 units. It is offered with a 100 kW (136 HP) engine, associated with a 50 kWh battery and 362 km of autonomy, capable of allowing it to perform brilliantly with a maximum speed of 150 per hour and a sprint from 0 to 100 in 8.1 seconds. The entry-level model costs 36,430 euros and is also available in the GT version with sporty connotations.

9. VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 – 173 units







The electric SUV from Wolfsburg takes 9th place in the top ten counting 173 registrations in May. Produced on the same basis as the ID.3 sedan, it has a price list that starts at 56,500 euros and uses a 150 kW (204 HP) powertrain with a 70 kWh battery designed to offer snappy performance with acceleration from 0 to 100 in 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h. It can travel with a full charge of electrons without stopping for more than 530 km.

10. VOLKSWAGEN ID.5 – 171 units







The Volkswagen ID.5 closes the ranking of the 10 best-selling electric cars in May, chosen by 171 customers. In practice it is the SUV coupe version of the ID.4 proposed with prices from 58,750 euros. The platform and 150 kW (204 HP) mechanics are in fact the same as the original model, as are the performance and range of over 530 km.