Affected by continuous rainfall, several road sections in Xi’an have accumulated water-rolling news_China Business News

On June 3, a reporter from the Huashang Daily learned from the Xi’an traffic police department that as of 12:30 noon, due to the continuous rainfall, several road sections in Xi’an had accumulated water.

Forest of Steles: There is serious water accumulation at the South Lane of Jingjiu Road Chemical Industry, which will not affect the traffic for the time being.

Gaoxin: 1. Tiangu 2nd Road (Yunshui 1st Road to Yunshui 2nd Road) is seriously flooded, and vehicles are unable to pass and turn around. It has been reported to the municipal government for processing. 2. Provincial Highway 107 has accumulated water at the entrance of Luohandong Village, which is normal traffic and has been reported to the municipal government.

3. Xitai Road is flooded, and it is normal to pass. We have contacted the Caotang Street Office for enclosure and drainage.

Qujiang: 1. There is a small amount of stagnant water at the entrance of Hutchison Wanjia on Changming Road, which has been reported to the municipal government for treatment, and traffic is normal.

2. Water came out of the well at the south entrance of Yanta South Road on the South Third Ring Road. Municipal personnel have arrived at the scene to deal with it, and the traffic is normal.

Baqiao: The south gate of Siyuan College, in front of Tangdu Hospital, the semi-leading road, the Balin Highway, and equal husband and wife control, which will not affect the traffic of vehicles for the time being.

Lianhu Lake: 1. Opposite the north gate of Fengqing Park, the well overflows from east to west, which has been fenced and will not affect traffic.

2. There is a lot of water on the No. 4 bridge of Kunming Road, which has been reported to the water department, and the traffic will not be affected for the time being.

Chang’an: 1. West Avenue (the section from Jingning Road to Fudong 1st Road) is flooded from east to west and will not affect traffic for the time being:

2. Xiangji Avenue (the section from Xifeng Road to Nanxiaozhang village entrance) has stagnant water in the east and west directions, and the traffic of vehicles is slow;

3. There is a small amount of accumulated water from west to east on the Xitang Line (Tianwangcun section), which will not affect traffic for the time being.

4. The slight accumulation of water in the east to west direction of Zhongnan Avenue (the entrance of the museum) will not affect the traffic for the time being.

5. Water leaked from the T-shaped well on Wenyuan Road, Western Avenue, and the municipal department has been contacted for disposal.

Gaoling: 1. A small amount of water on Weiyang Road does not affect traffic, and the municipal government has been contacted.

Lintong: 1.108 Provincial Highway Lishan Xinjiayuan to the intersection of the expressway is severely flooded, and traffic will not be affected for the time being.

2. There is a small amount of water on the road surface at the intersection of Zhangbei Road, Xinyan Road, and vehicles can pass slowly.

3. Vehicles with deep water in the culvert of the railway station can pass slowly.

4. There is a lot of water on the inspected section of the waterlogged section of Maling Park on Qinwang 1st Road, which will not affect traffic for the time being.

Economic development: There is a small amount of accumulated water from the west to the east of the subway company on Shangji Road, and there is accumulated water at the north intersection of Weigao South Road and Weiyang Road.

Xixian: There is water on the west side of Shanglin Road North to South Road, which has been reported to the municipal government for on-site treatment and will not affect the normal traffic of vehicles.

Lantian: There is a small amount of stagnant water on Xingang Avenue in the Northwest Furniture Industrial Park of Huaxu Town, which does not affect the normal traffic of vehicles.

Road closed due to flooding

1. Gaoxin: Leigan Road is flooded, traffic control has been carried out, and it has been reported to the municipal department.

2. Gangchan: The waterlogged spot on Yuanshuo Avenue has been flooded, and traffic has begun to be closed.

3. Gaoling: The Jingwu culvert has been closed due to stagnant water.

4. Weiyang: 200 meters to the east of the North Xu cross of Shihua Avenue is seriously flooded. Currently, motor vehicles can pass normally, and non-motor vehicles and pedestrians are properly controlled. Taihua Road, Hongqi East Road cross water, now closed to the north and south, the order is normal.

5. Chang’an: Shunxing Road (Jianye 2nd Road to Jianye 3rd Road Section) north-south two-way traffic control; Jianye 2nd Road (Hanlin North Road to Shunxing Road Section) east-west two-way traffic control; Xuefu Street (Guodu South Street to Cangtai West road section) east-west two-way traffic control.

6. Lintong: The flooded side of Qiaoxi Village on Xinguan Road is temporarily closed and traffic is prohibited.

