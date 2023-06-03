Flexible glass and true monster lenses – the photo news of week 22/2023



May made everything new, and in fact there have been more cameras in a short time in the last few weeks than there have been for a long time. With everyone watching each other in the small industry dominated by Japanese brands, the accessories will be unveiled when attention is free again. And that has happened now and will continue throughout the remainder of June.





First of all, Nikon actually only introduced the first fixed focal length for APS-C sensors five years after the introduction of the Z bayonet for its mirrorless cameras. Das Nikkor Z DX 24mm f/1.7 has a focal length of around 36 millimeters on a small picture and costs 320 euros. The price is remarkable, because Nikon in particular has reached it in recent months quite exaggerated toowhen it came to money for glass. Who the short lens, on the other hand, with classics like the motorless plastic bomber 50mm f/1.8D (ab 158,10 €) for APS-C DSLRs, which has cost less than 130 euros, does the new lens an injustice.

Nikon’s f/1.7 isn’t just for portraits

On the one hand, because the new design with nine lenses in eight groups and a length of just 40 millimeters is as sophisticated as it is compact. And waterproof too. On the other hand, above all, because the net 36 millimeters on the street and for light macro – 18 centimeters close-up limit is often enough – allow a completely different viewing angle than the conventional fifty. Design and vlogging have of course been taken into account as trends, and it is not for nothing that Nikon often shows the new 24 millimeter on the small Z30. The lens is not just a typical portrait focal length, but quite flexible with modern housings.

Sigma’s new 14mm f/1.4 will probably be very expensive

According to unconfirmed information, Sigma is to venture into completely different price spheres in the coming week. The only thing that is certain is that there will be a presentation on June 8, 2023 corresponding YouTube stream Sigma has already created. The often reliable rumor site wants the 14mm F1.4 DG DN Art to be announced there for the full format have experienced Asobinet. That should be a new light giant and weigh over 1100 grams. The lens, which could set standards for astrophotography, among other things, should first appear for Sony’s E-mount. And then Sonyalpharumours is not far away. According to them, the lens so literal, “very expensive, even by Sigma standards”. Comparable lenses from the original manufacturers cost well over 1000 euros.

Crosses to icing

The last week unlocked AI image supplement for Adobe’s Photoshop is of course being tried out diligently by photographers all over the world. The results range from impressive to bizarre and funny. The showed where the limits of what machine learning understands as the context of an image lie Twitter-Account Dobrokotov. He had the cover of the Metallica album “Master of Puppets” added to the edges. And, if we want to believe the story, the AI ​​- not necessarily from Adobe – then took the actually depressing scene with the white crosses in a military cemetery for an image section from the depiction of a cake. And added decorations made of cream or cream dabs instead of the crosses. Consequently, the artist also called the picture “icing on the cake”, which is as creative as it is knowledgeable, as the 1986 record often becomes the best metal album elected at all times.

Copyright officials are unsure of AI itself

In this case, it seems quite obvious that the band and their representatives could claim rights to this AI image, after all, the original cover is included in it. But if the source is not so clearly recognizable, things get more difficult. While Adobe promises in no uncertain terms that the images from its AI can also be used commercially because they are based on their own stock photos, this is still unclear with other providers. Who could shed light on the legal situation? For the USA, of course, the United States Copyright Office (USCO) thought the colleagues from Petapixel.

And probably because everything about AI is currently in flux and developing at breakneck speed, the copyright officials refused to make a general statement. Rather, reference was made to a case in which a graphic novel of Copyright protection has been revoked, for one of the usual legal quibbles: While the work as a whole can be protected as a human creation, the individual images created with Midjourney cannot, according to an earlier USCO statement. Petapixel has all the background to the discussion about who owns the new images in our recommendation for the Long read for the weekend illuminated.



