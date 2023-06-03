Uvira: armed groups have been clashing for 3 days in Minembwe

View of a small market in Minembwe in South Kivu, 31/01/2011.”/>

In the highlands of the territory of Fizi (South Kivu) in Minembwe, the civilian population is experiencing a major panic in the villages of Tuwe Tuwe, Point Zero and Kitasha. This climate follows the clashes, which have been reported since Wednesday, May 31 and which are still continuing, between the Mai-Mai combatants of the Biloze Bishambuke group and a group of Twirwaneho and allies.

Heavy fighting was reported on Friday June 2 near Tuwe Tuwe, 14 km south of Mikenge. They follow another attack on Wednesday, May 31, which left six dead and seven injured as well as cows carried away in Lubingandura, about 8 km south-west of Minembwe-center.

Indeed, the suspected Mai-Mai Biloze Bishambuke fighters had attacked the Twirwaneho positions based in Lubingandura, around 4 p.m. last Wednesday.

According to local sources, this attack by the Mai-Mai followed reports that the Twirwaneho were preparing to attack the positions of the Mai-Mai fighters, in retaliation for the theft of cattle reported in Kawera, 15 km north of Minembwe-Centre. .

During the clashes, the two protagonists, six people were killed, seven others injured and a firearm recovered and one hundred and sixty-eight cows carried away.

On the same Wednesday, May 31, exchanges of fire opposed FARDC on patrol and Twirwaneho fighters. A FARDC soldier was injured.

The two forces were trying to recover the area of ​​Kalonge, a stronghold abandoned by Gumino fighters led by Kalemera, 7 kilometers east of Minembwe-Centre.

On Friday June 2, a group of Twigwaneho from Kalingi attempted to launch an attack on the village of Tuwe-Tuwe, 14 km south of Mikenge. They were intercepted by Mai-Mai fighters before reaching the targeted area.

The clashes between the two groups caused panic in the surrounding villages where the inhabitants, who carried out agricultural activities, were forced to return to their homes.

The FARDC spokesman in Minembwe, Second Lieutenant Jérémie Meya Gbe, confirmed that two herdsmen died during the attack by Biloze Bishambuke fighters on Wednesday in the Rutigita area, in addition to three other injured people and one large number of cows taken away.