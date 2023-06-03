Gustavo Petro confirms the departure of Laura Sarabia and Armando Benedetti from their Government

In the midst of the scandal that arose from the theft of money, polygraphs and shots, President Gustavo Petro confirmed the departure of the two government officials linked to this controversy.

The president ratified the departure of his chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, and the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti.

Petro indicated that “while it is being investigated, my dear and esteemed official and the ambassador of Venezuela withdraw from the Government so that the power implied by these charges cannot even be mistrustful that the investigation processes will be altered.”

The president expressed “that the polygraph was used – that I have not been able to find out where it is – from the Palacio de Nariño, which we did not buy, it has been used since the first Santos government, as far as I understand, under rules and protocols that It has even issued a sentence of the Constitutional Court and especially the Superintendency in past governments, of private security”.

interceptions

Regarding the telephone interceptions, the head of state emphasized that his government did not authorize them and affirmed that “This government is not going to allow dirt.”

In this regard, he stated that “no one has been ordered a single illegal wiretapping, neither to illustrious and powerful former officials, nor to humble people. They have not been given that order nor will they be given.”

On the other hand, the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa, said that the Dijin and Interpol they had illegally intercepted the communications of Marelbys Meza, former nanny of Laura Sarabia’s son and another former employee of the official in the framework of an alleged investigation against the Clan del Golfo.

In her farewell letter Laura Sarabia thanked the head of state for all the trust and also ensuring that it will be ready for the requirements of the authorities.

For his part, Armando Benedetti, in his letter, thanked President Petro for his confidence in appointing him ambassador of Venezuela and helping to reestablish relations with the neighboring country.

Comments