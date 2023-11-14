The Rise of Traditional Art in the Digital Age: The Popularity of Yue Opera “New Dragon Inn” Among Young People

The Rise of Traditional Art: How “New Dragon Inn” is Captivating Young Audiences

The traditional Chinese art form of Yue opera has recently experienced a surge in popularity, thanks to the success of the new production “New Dragon Inn.” The play, featuring “post-90s” Yue opera actors Chen Lijun and Li Yunxiao, has gained traction on major social media platforms, igniting discussions and capturing the attention of a younger audience.

One of the reasons for the popularity of “New Dragon Inn” is its adaptation of the classic martial arts movie of the same name, making it a “big IP.” The use of Yue opera to interpret martial arts stories has piqued the curiosity of audiences. Furthermore, the play has broken the traditional viewing model by bringing the stage settings and scenery closer to the audience, allowing for greater audience participation and creating an immersive theater experience.

The emergence of young performers such as Chen Lijun and Li Yunxiao has also contributed to the play’s success. The exquisite visuals, the highlighting of personality, and the rapid spread on social media have all played a part in capturing the hearts of young audiences. The actors’ wonderful performances have created a national trend in a short period of time, demonstrating the potential of traditional art to resonate with modern audiences.

The popularity of “New Dragon Inn” reflects a modern revival of traditional opera, as it successfully merges tradition with modernity. The success of this production indicates a growing interest in traditional art forms among younger generations. The rejuvenation of traditional operas and repertoire in the new media era is crucial for the cultural inheritance and development, and for gaining stronger vitality and influence. It is essential for traditional culture to adapt to digital means to reach a wider audience and thrive in the modern world.

As the popularity of “New Dragon Inn” continues to grow, it is expected that more outstanding young opera actors will gain recognition and that more traditional operas will be revitalized, bringing a renaissance of traditional Chinese art to the “new” stage.

Share this: Facebook

X

