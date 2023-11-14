Yan Langyu Secures Gold and Chinese Team Secures Full Olympic Berth at Trampoline World Championships

Trampoline World Championships: Yan Langyu wins gold and Chinese team gets full Olympic berth

Xinhua News Agency, London, November 12 (Reporter Zhang Wei and Lu Yuchen) – Chinese player Yan Langyu won the men’s online individual gold medal at the Birmingham Trampoline World Championships that ended on the 12th. In addition, the Chinese men’s and women’s teams have each obtained an Olympic quota through the World Championships, locking in two full participation seats for men and women in the Paris Olympics in advance.

In the men’s online individual finals that day, Chinese teenager Wang Zisai, who ranked first in the semifinals, continued to perform well and scored a high score of 60.680. In the end, Yan Langyu, who had just won the Asian Games, got a higher score and won the championship with an advantage of 0.01 points. Japanese player Nishioka Takashige also broke through the 60-point mark and won the bronze medal with 60.640 points.

Yan Langyu once again dominated the World Championships after winning the championship in 2021, and British player Page also replicated her glory two years ago. The 32-year-old veteran defeated China’s Olympic champion Zhu Xueying in front of the home crowd to win the women’s online individual gold medal with a score of 56.680. Zhu Xueying won the silver medal with a difference of 0.22 points, and the third place was American girl Stevens with 55.740 points.

After the semifinals on the 11th, the Chinese men’s and women’s teams each won an Olympic seat by advancing to the quarterfinals, thus ensuring full participation. Previously, the Chinese men’s and women’s teams had each won a ticket to the Paris Olympics through the World Cup series.

At this World Championships, Brazil, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom have obtained Olympic qualifications for the women’s event, and the United Kingdom, Austria, Japan, and Portugal have obtained Olympic qualifications for the men’s event.

A total of 32 athletes will participate in the two trampoline events of the Paris Olympics. Athletes will also have the chance to compete for Olympic spots at next year’s World Cup events in Baku and Cottbus.

