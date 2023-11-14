Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Season Pass Details Revealed

Ubisoft Reveals Season Pass Content for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Yesterday, Massive Entertainment made the exciting announcement that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available on December 7th. With the launch date quickly approaching, most developers and publishers are focusing all their attention on the highly anticipated game. However, Ubisoft is already looking towards the future by revealing what gamers can expect after the game’s release.

In a new trailer released tonight, Ubisoft showcased the content included in the season pass for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Players who purchase the season pass will gain access to extra missions on launch day, as well as a story expansion titled “Skybreaker” set to arrive next summer. Additionally, another story expansion called “Secret of the Spire” is slated for release next fall. Both expansions will introduce new areas to explore, new challenges to face from the RDA, and the opportunity to interact with characters from the iconic movie.

The season pass will also offer special equipment and unique decorations for players’ banshees, providing a new level of customization and gameplay. With this additional content, Ubisoft is aiming to enhance the gaming experience and offer players new adventures beyond the initial launch of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The news of the season pass comes as an exciting development for fans eagerly anticipating the game. With the promise of ongoing support and fresh content, the anticipation for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora continues to grow. Stay tuned for its release on December 7th and get ready to embark on a thrilling journey through the world of Avatar. Source: Gamereactor.cn