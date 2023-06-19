Red Hat OpenShift: Multiple vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found in Red Hat OpenShift. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 16, 2023 to a vulnerability for Red Hat OpenShift that became known on November 24, 2022. The Linux operating system and the products Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3642 (Status: 06/15/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Red Hat OpenShift – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

Red Hat OpenShift Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

Red Hat OpenShift is a “Platform as a Service” (PaaS) solution for providing applications in the cloud.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Red Hat OpenShift to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-32189 and CVE-2022-27664 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Red Hat OpenShift (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat OpenShift 4.11 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization 4.13 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3642 vom 2023-06-15 (16.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3205 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3204 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2236 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1529 vom 2023-03-30 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1275 vom 2023-03-15 (16.03.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1042 vom 2023-03-07 (07.03.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0708 vom 2023-02-09 (10.02.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0709 vom 2023-02-09 (10.02.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0631 vom 2023-02-07 (08.02.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0069 vom 2023-01-19 (20.01.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0264 vom 2023-01-19 (20.01.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:7398 vom 2023-01-18 (18.01.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:8781 vom 2022-12-08 (08.12.2022)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:8634 vom 2022-11-28 (28.11.2022)

For more information, see:

RedHat Security Advisory vom 2022-11-23 (24.11.2022)

For more information, see:

RedHat Security Advisory vom 2022-11-23 (24.11.2022)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 13th version of this IT Security Advisory for Red Hat OpenShift. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

11/24/2022 – Initial version

11/28/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

12/08/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

01/18/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

01/20/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

02/08/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

02/10/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

03/07/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

03/16/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

03/30/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/10/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/19/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

06/16/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

