Isola dei Famosi 2023, the final tonight: advances, predictions, everything you need to know

Isola dei Famosi 2023 final

Who wins the Isola dei Famosi 2023? The countdown has already started: tonight on Canale 5 in prime time Ilary Blasi, accompanied by commentators Enrico Papi and Vladimir Luxuria, will host the last episode of the seventeenth edition of the Banjay Italia reality show. Televoting will decree the winner or winner who will take home the jackpot (which amounts to 100,000 euros) among the 6 finalists. Let’s find out who they are.

Isola dei Famosi 2023 finalists: Pamela Camassa

After having faced numerous tests during the episode aired on Monday 5 June, Pamela Camassa was the first announced finalist of this 17th edition.

Isola dei Famosi 2023 finalists: Cristina Scuccia

On Isola dei Famosi, the former sister Cristina – Cristina Scuccia – revealed that she had found love before leaving for Honduras. “I am delighted to have met this person and I hope that she is still there waiting for me,” she said a few days ago, confiding in Pamela Camassa. You are televoting with another finalist, Luca Vetrone: the outcome of the vote will be communicated at the start of the final.

Isola dei Famosi 2023 finalists: Luca Vetrone

The final will be played – if he manages to win in televoting against Cristina Scuccia – Luca Vetrone, former suitor of Men and Women and former tempter of Temptation Island.

Isola dei Famosi 2023 finalists: Andrea Lo Cicero

The former Italrugby rugby player, Unicef ​​ambassador and host of Gambero Rosso Channel Andrea Lo Cicero has also arrived at the last episode.

Isola dei Famosi 2023 finalists: Marco Mazzoli

According to the bookmakers, the super favorite competitor to win is the conductor of the 105 Zoo Marco Mazzoli (followed by Cristina Scuccia and Pamela Camassa).

Isola dei Famosi 2023 finalists: Alessandra Drusian

Having entered the competition with her husband Fabio Ricci, Alessandra Drusian of the Jalisse will try to play for the victory alone (Fabio in fact was eliminated during the eighth episode, he lost in flash televoting against Nathaly Caldonazzo).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

