The stage background of Cai Xukun’s concert was accused of plagiarism

The late team apologized, Cai Xukun’s studio seriously pursued the responsibility

Sina Entertainment News Recently, the background of Cai Xukun’s online concert was questioned by an American artist for plagiarism, and the original author released a comparison picture. Subsequently, the post-concert team of Cai Xukun apologized to the original author and Cai Xukun: “During the creation of this project, I made a mistake due to my lack of experience in purchasing the copyright of NFT works. At the same time, I lied to TME live and Mr. Cai Xukun that the design was my original work… …I would like to express my most sincere apologies to the original author and collectors, Mr. Cai Xukun and his team, TME live and public friends who have been implicated and affected by my personal misconduct!”.

In this regard, Cai Xukun’s studio issued an announcement stating that it always respects originality and intellectual property rights. After discovering the problem, we urged the post-production team to properly handle the copyright issue as soon as possible. Here, I sincerely apologize to the original author, collectors and all fans and friends. The rights protection process has been initiated,Report the responsible party to the mediaTake responsibility seriously!