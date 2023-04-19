The story behind the pregnant woman who gave birth at the door of a sanatorium in Córdoba

After the viralization of a video that showed a pregnant woman giving birth at the door of a sanatorium in Córdoba Capital, the father of the baby born and the doctor who treated the woman told details of the episode with a happy ending.

Among the details, they referred to the “key” role played by a car attendant (little orange) who organized traffic and accompanied the woman while she gave birth inside the vehicle.

“We came with my partner from the Quebrada de las Rosas neighborhood. And a few blocks from arriving the contractions hurried up, they stopped being five minutes to go to a minute and a half, ”Hugo told the Lagarto Show (El Doce).

“When I brake on Güemes street to enter the Sanatorium, they tell me that I had to enter General Deheza by guard. I try to get the car in as best I can, but my wife was having strong contractions and she told me that she was already leaving, ”she added.

“The baby is called Regina. We are happy and grateful to the clinic staff, ”she added..

Meanwhile, Jorge Peralta Angelelli, the doctor who treated Guadalupe, explained that both the mother and the baby named Regina are in perfect health.

“It was a low-risk pregnancy, a patient very prepared for this moment. She was very determined and convinced of what she had to do,” she said.

“We had been communicating by phone on the way and even a couple of blocks before she was very calm, she sent me a recording telling me that she was breathing normally. With three or four blocks to go, she was activated. There were no complications, except for the place where it occurred, which was not ideal. But everything went well, ”she detailed.

A woman gave birth outside a clinic

She also said that the delivery was so sudden that “there was no time for anything, when the doctors arrived at the car it was already leaving.”

The baby and the mother were discharged this Wednesday morning.

“It was not a home or institutional delivery, it was vehicular,” the doctor joked.

Meanwhile, the baby’s father said that the car in which his second daughter was born “now has sentimental value, the car is going to be hard to get rid of.”

A little orange, the heroine of the story

In the video that recorded the delivery in the car in front of a sanatorium in Córdoba, a little orange appears, which according to Hugo “was key” in the delivery.

This is Gabriela, who said this Wednesday that it was something “unexpected”.

I looked for a wheelchair and when I saw that the little head was coming out I started to tell the mother to pull. Then she asked everyone not to take her out of the car because the baby was already coming out, ”she told El Doce.

“I’m mom. I have three children and in August I am going to be a grandmother, ”she said excitedly.

